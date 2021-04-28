Save more with Harvey Norman Factory Outlet's Top 40 clearance deals

For shoppers who still have not found their dream purchase at an unbeatable price, Harvey Norman Factory Outlet's attractive Top 40 clearance deals are refreshed weekly.

So pop by ESR BizPark at Chai Chee regularly and there will always be something new going on sale.

This week, save $400 on a Japanese brand 42-inch Full HD Android TV ($499, usual price $899), save over 50 per cent on the Karcher Mediclean Water Filter Vacuum Cleaner ($440, usual price $888; limited display sets only) and save $354 on the Panasonic Lumix Mirrorless Digital Camera with 12-32mm Lens ($495, usual price $849; limited sets only).

You can also look forward to saving $100 on a branded 15.6-inch Performance Notebook ($849, usual price $949), $100 on the Samsung T295 Tab LTE ($198, usual price $298) and $80 on the JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth Speaker ($99, usual price $179).

This is also the best time to bring home a fridge, as you can enjoy over 60 per cent off the Panasonic 541L Fridge ($675, usual price $1,899).

Furniture and bedding discounts are also up for grabs.

Save $304 on the Ezra Sofa Bed ($895, usual price $1,199; with additional 10 per cent off), and get over 50 per cent off the Cleo Customisable Full Fabric 2-Seater Sofa ($749, usual price $1,499).

Free shuttle buses are available from Bedok, Pasir Ris and Tampines MRT stations to the factory outlet daily, from 7pm to 7.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 8.30pm on weekends and public holidays.

Zero interest instalment payment plans are available, with minimum spend of $500 charged to major banks' credit cards.