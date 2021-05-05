Save more with Harvey Norman Factory Outlet's Top 40 clearance deals

With Top 40 clearance deals that are refreshed weekly, there will always be something for everyone at the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet, located at ESR BizPark, Chai Chee.

So hurry down as more massive savings await on electrical and IT items, furniture and bedding.

This week, enjoy over 55 per cent off the LG 55-inch UHD 4K Smart TV ($597, usual price $1,399; limited display sets, while stocks last) and over 50 per cent on the Panasonic 8kg Dryer ($345, usual price $699; limited display sets, while stocks last).

You can also expect to save $553 on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB ($1,096, usual price $1,649), $480 on the Canon Compact System Digital Camera with EF-M18-150mm lens ($959, usual price $1,439; while stocks last) and $81 on the Philips Spectre Compact Airfryer ($118, usual price $199).

Meanwhile, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is going for $349 as part of an exclusive deal, while the Huawei Tracker Band 6 is now $68 (usual price $88) and the Targus Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo is at $39.90 (usual price $49.90).

Lastly, receive over 55 per cent off the Eclipse Reno Queen-size Pocketed Spring Mattress ($583, usual price $1,421) and up to 80 per cent off furniture clearance sales.

Free shuttle buses are available from Bedok, Pasir Ris and Tampines MRT stations to the factory outlet daily, from 7pm to 7.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 8.30pm on weekends and public holidays.

Zero per cent interest instalment plans are available with a minimum spend of $500 charged to major banks' credit cards. And exclusively for DBS/ POSB cardmembers, get a free $50 Harvey Norman voucher with a minimum spend of $2,000 on a 24-month zero per cent interest payment plan (limited to the first 420 redemptions).