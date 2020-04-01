Shopping

Save more on stay home, work from home essentials from Harvey Norman

Save more on stay home, work from home essentials from Harvey Norman
Chest Freezer
Save more on stay home, work from home essentials from Harvey Norman
Sealy PostureLux Tranquillity Firm Queen Size Mattress ($2,299, usual price $4,299)
Save more on stay home, work from home essentials from Harvey Norman
Panasonic 30L Superheated Steam Convection Oven ($875, usual price $1,099)
Save more on stay home, work from home essentials from Harvey Norman
Asus ZenBook Notebook ($1,149, usual price $1,399)
Sponsored Content
Apr 01, 2020 06:00 am

There's no better time to shop for your stay-home and work-from-home essentials at Harvey Norman stores, where you can find deals galore and major discounts.

Alternatively, shop online 24/7 at harveynorman.com.sg, and enjoy free delivery with a minimum purchase of $200.

What's more, you can now choose Priority Delivery at Harvey Norman and have your orders delivered at a date and time of your choosing.

For those who are starting to cook more at home, invest in a chest freezer for more storage space to keep your frozen food.

Check out the EF 218L Chest Freezer ($555, usual price $629) or the Tecno 100L Chest Freezer ($287, usual price $299).

There are limited sets, while stocks last, so hurry and grab your piece.

How to choose the right lighting fixtures for your home
Shopping

How to choose the right lighting fixtures for your home

Related Stories

Live large by getting creative with space

Take care of yourself and your kids at Delfi Orchard

Protect yourself and have fun while staying home

Harvey Norman also offers a huge range of cooking appliances and coffee machines so you can whip up a healthy meal or brew a cup of coffee to keep yourself alert while working from home.

Save $400 on the Philips Espresso Coffee Machine ($999, usual price $1,399) and get a free UniLid Vacuum Lid, or save $800 on the De'Longhi Bean To Cup Autentica Cappuccino Coffee Maker ($1,199, usual price $1,999).

You can also save $224 on the new Panasonic 30L Superheated Steam Convection Oven ($875, usual price $1,099).

Other discounted products include the Tefal Rice Cooker ($85, usual price $99) and Philips Airfryer XXL ($395, usual price $499).

While you work from home, boost productivity and savings with Harvey Norman's modern PC deals.

Save $250 on the Asus ZenBook Notebook ($1,149, usual price $1,399) and $50 on the HP Performance Notebook ($949, usual price $999).

Don't forget to keep yourself entertained too. Binge on your favourite dramas on a large screen TV - and save $401 at the same time - with the Branded 55-inch Smart UHD/4K LED TV ($898, usual price $1,299), and get a free wall mount installation worth $60.

Play console games to your heart's content with $100 off selected Sony PS4 Consoles and the Logitech Gaming Headset ($59, usual price $99), or listen to your favourite tunes with the JBL Clip 3 Portable Wireless Speaker ($65, usual price $99).

Comfort yourself from the stresses of the day by getting a good night's rest, which is also tantamount to good health.

Catch up on the best sleep possible - and save $2,000 in the process - by opting for the Sealy PostureLux Tranquillity Firm Queen Size Mattress ($2,299, usual price $4,299).

What's more, get a free Queen Size Bed Frame or pay $488 for a Queen Size Storage Bed Frame.

On top of lounging in bed, relax in your very own recliner, especially one that is more than 50 per cent off, like the La-Z-Boy Nora Full Fabric Recliner ($799, usual price $1,599).

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Shopping