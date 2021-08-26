Save more with Unity's Popular Choice coupon catalogue, promotions

Unity has hosted the Unity Popular Choice Awards since 2006 to recognise winning brands and products that yield impressive results and resonate well with customers.

Over the years, the campaign has become representative of brand partners' commitment to deliver high-quality products and services to customers so they can live, look and feel well while saving smart on health and wellness.

Today, Unity has 70 stores islandwide, with the largest number of pharmacist services available at 38 outlets to cater to the growing demand in the healthcare industry.

The Unity Popular Choice Awards comprises six categories, such as Popular Choice, Best New Product, Top Seller, Trusted Brand and Brand of the Year, which is the most prestigious of the lot.

This year's winners for Brand of the Year are:

AFC (Best of the Best)

Holistic Way (Best Performer)

Labo Nutrition (Cardiovascular Supplement)

US Clinicals (Joint Care)

Cetaphil (Derma Skin Care)

Panadol (Fever and Pain)

Zyrtec-R (Allergy Relief)

A new addition this year is the Reader's Choice Awards, in collaboration with the Singapore Women's Weekly Domestic Diva Awards.

Customers nominated and voted for 74 products across 14 categories - from health supplements to a go-to body cleanser to an effective anti-hair loss treatment - earlier this month.

The winning products this year are:

Redoxon Triple Action Effervescent (Orange) (Adult Multivitamins)

Caltrate Plus 600+D3 Capsules (Bone and Joint Health)

Kordel's High-Strength Lutein (Eye Supplement)

Ocean Health Omega 3 Fish Oil (Fish Oil/Omega/Heart Health)

21st Century Prebiotics + Probiotics 121/2 Billion (Probiotics)

Black Gold Black Garlic (Superfood)

Brand's Essence of Chicken (Original) (Traditional Supplement)

Kordel's Evening Primrose Oil (Women's Supplement - Beauty Enhancer)

Scott's Multivitamin Gummies (Tropical/Apple) (Kids' Multivitamins)

l GlucosCare Sugar Blocker Tea (Health Supplement)

Additionally, NaturVital Hair Loss Shampoo (Normal/Greasy Hair) won for Anti-Hairloss Treatment, Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser for Body Cleanser, Cetaphil Pro AD Derma Skin Restoring Moisturiser for Body Moisturiser and Neutrogena Deep Clean Gentle Foaming Cleanser for Facial Cleanser.

As part of the Unity Popular Choice 2021 campaign, the local pharmacy chain has also put together a specially curated catalogue in collaboration with award-winning brands, which can be obtained at all Unity stores for all customers.

It contains a coupon pullout of 24 vouchers that can be used exclusively at all Unity stores, covering categories from health supplements to personal care and wellness products.

It can be redeemed from today to Oct 27.

You can save up to $5 with a single coupon, and the coupons can be stacked with existing promotions within the same period for better value.

Unity will also be launching a buy-two-get-one-free promotion on health supplements and beauty brands from today to Sept 8, where customers can mix and match across participating brands.

So check out these hundreds of exciting deals and expect greater convenience and a wider range of products and services in-store at your nearest Unity.

Brought to you by FairPrice