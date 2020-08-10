Saving face with new skincare products, treatments

PHILOSOPHY

Wake up to renewed-looking skin with the US beauty brand’s new Microdelivery Dream Peel, an overnight peel with time-release technology that delivers powerful active ingredients to help refine the appearance of pores and fine lines while you sleep, to reveal ultra-smooth, healthier-looking skin and increased luminosity morning after morning.

Loaded with a blend of 6 per cent AHAS/BHA, including natural-origin AHAS from hibiscus, the product is formulated with the resetting probiotic complex and cica agent acting as calming and resetting agents for ideal skin beauty and improvement.

The cushiony-textured pink gel is easy to apply with the silicone applicator and transitions to a clear-drying formula.

Philosophy’s Microdelivery Dream Peel ($85) is now available on Sephora.sg and Sephora stores islandwide.

PABLO BLAU

Pablo Blau's salt therapy PABLO BLAU

The local luxury spa (#02-26A Raffles City Shopping Centre) is the first to offer exclusive skin treatments in a salt room environment replicated after salt mines and caves in Europe.

It harnesses the therapeutic effects of salt therapy (from $190) - the proprietary methodology only requires 45 minutes to witness results - and pampers the body through its treatments to achieve healthier glowing skin and general well-being.

Pablo Blau’s treatment rooms are entirely coated with pharmaceutical-grade dry salt crystals and equipped with a unique salt generator, which grinds and produces atmospheric salt particles to create an environment that is allergen- and bacteria-free.

These microscopic salt particles help to clear congestion and calm inflammation and irritations.

Other benefits include the improvement of skin appearance and conditions like acne, dermatitis, psoriasis and eczema, prevention of common cold and flu, cleansing and sanitation of the airways, strengthening of the immune system and relief of allergy and improvement on overall wellness by removing toxicity from the respiratory system.

DR DENNIS GROSS

Dr Dennis Gross’ DRx Blemish Solutions Breakout Clearing Gel DR DENNIS GROSS

The US dermatology skincare line’s solution to treat active acne, prevent future breakouts and get results equal to prescription treatments is with a cocktail that have never been blended before to control oil quantity and quality.

You can now have clear skin without tradeoffs with the DRx Blemish Solutions Breakout Clearing Gel, a fast-acting acne treatment with the combination of acne-fighting power boosted with 2 per cent salicylic acid with niacinamide, and novel oil-regulating ingredients.

Dr Dennis Gross’ DRx Blemish Solutions Breakout Clearing Gel ($65) will be available at Sephora stores and online from Aug 20.

ROUGH BEAUTY

Rough Beauty’s facial bars ROUGH BEAUTY

If you’re suffering from maskne, using a gentle cleanser is imperative to avoid further aggravation of the skin.

The local handcrafted bath and body products brand’s facial bars might be the solution.

Made with 100 per cent extra virgin olive oil, these mild yet effective cleansers are made with less than three ingredients and no unnecessary additives.

The Original Facial Bar ($9.50) is versatile for all skin types, even acne-prone and sensitive skin, and has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties to cleanse and soothe.

It is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids that replenish the water level within the epidermis, resulting in supple and glowing skin.

Rich in Vitamin A and E, it protects the skin from free radicals and cell degeneration with regular use.

A combination of saponified olive oil and neem powder, the Neem Facial Bar ($9.50) heals skin tissues from within and reduces hyperpigmentation while actively treating breakouts with its antiseptic and antibacterial properties.

Lastly, say goodbye to clogged pores with the Clay Facial Bar ($9.50). Made with French Green Clay, it draws out impurities from congested pores and tightens it for smoother skin. It also gently exfoliates to reveal a new layer of skin for a healthy glow and soothes with its anti-inflammatory properties.

Rough Beauty’s latest products are now available at http://rough-beauty.com and a curated range is stocked at Terra Luna Yoga (611A Bukit Timah Road).

HUXLEY

Huxley's Clay Mask ; Balance Blend HUXLEY

Sit back and let the Korean skincare brand achieve perfect balance for you with its Huxley Clay Mask ; Balance Blend, which uses an exclusive blend of clays and its signature Prickly Pear Extract to refine and balance skin.

A wash-off mask that contains the perfect blend four different types of clay to wholly detoxify, cleanse, nourish and treat the skin, the product provides optimal care regardless of skin type.

With Cube Clay Matrix Technology, it delivers hydrating ingredients to the skin evenly with a formula which not just spreads easily, but also washes off in a breeze.

The Clay Mask ; Balance Blend ($32) will be available from Aug 28 at Huxley’s online store and from Sept 9 at Lazada and Shopee.

From Aug 28 to Oct 29, purchase the Clay Mask and get a Spa Trio Deluxe Set (worth $28.80) plus a limited-edition Huxley tote bag.

HERA

Hera's Cell Essence Biome Plus Hera Cell Essence Biome Plus

Building on the success of the well-loved Hera Cell Essence, the Korean beauty brand breaks new ground in advanced skin cell technology through its newest revolutionary skin solution – the Hera Cell Essence Biome Plus.

An all-round care product for skin nourishment and moisture, it is a powerful first-step essence that rebalances skin from inside out, leaving skin strengthened, smoothened and hydrated to exude a healthy glow.

It also introduces the new Biome Plus Technology, integrating the Cell Bio Fluid Sync 2.0 along with beneficial probiotics and prebiotics.

The Hera Cell Essence Biome Plus ($80) is now available at all Hera boutiques, https://heraonline.sg/ and Sephora online.

DIOR

Dior's Capture Total Super Potent Serum and Dreamskin Care & Perfect DIOR

More than a duo, Dior Science from the French luxury house has created the dreamy match for the skin - the Capture Total Super Potent Serum and Dreamskin Care & Perfect.

Through Dior-patented Bio-Cellular Technology which contains Longoza, a flower with a natural self-regenerating power, the former infuses skin with energy from deep within, and day after day skin is firmer, plumper and more luminous.

To enhance and perfect a natural radiance, the latter instantly envelops the skin with its lightweight smoothing and blurring veil, and skin’s natural perfection is instantly restored.

Its formula is enriched with nourishing shea butter, pure water from the Alps rich in minerals and vitamin B3 that boost natural cell renewal of the skin - combined with Longoza and Opilia.

The Capture Total Super Potent Serum ($130 and $175) and Dreamskin Care & Perfect ($248) are now available at all Dior counters.

THEFACESHOP

TheFaceShop's Yehwadam Revitalizing Serum Jumbo Set and Yehwadam First Treatment Serum Special Set THEFACESHOP

The Korean beauty brand introduces for the first time its limited-edition Yehwadam Revitalizing Serum Jumbo Set and Yehwadam First Treatment Serum Special Set, in collaboration with Singaporean fashion illustrator and watercolour artist Grace Ciao.

The Yehwadam Revitalizing Serum, in addition to the proprietary Gyu-Hwa-Bang (a blend of Korean Ginseng, Safflower and Goji Berry), contains lotus flower extract to soothe and re-energise the skin and honeysuckle flower extract that provides a cooling effect to remove skin puffiness and redness.

TheFaceShop Yehwadam x Grace Ciao Revitalizing Serum Jumbo Set ($85) consists of the Serum, Toner, Eye Cream and Cream.

Meanwhile, the Yehwadam First Treatment Serum boosts skin’s vitality which builds up healthy skin condition.

In addition to Gyu-Hwa-Bang, the product also includes Water Lily that provides moisture to skin and Pine Tree Leaf that helps in the skin’s absorption of nutrients.

TheFaceShop Yehwadam x Grace Ciao First Treatment Serum Special Set ($65) consists of the Serum and Cleansing Foam.

Both sets are now available at http://thefaceshop.com.sg and TheFaceShop stores.

ESTEE LAUDER

Estee Lauder's Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex ESTEE LAUDER

Backed by an unprecedented discovery in the scientific field of Epigenetics, the US cosmetics giant introduces the revolutionary new Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex.

With breakthrough Chronolux Power Signal Technology, Estee Lauder’s No. 1 nighttime serum now helps repair the look of lines faster than ever - in just three weeks - and for the first time, helps skin increase its natural renewal of fresh new cells and production of collagen for firmer skin.

It absorbs fast as it works to reduct the look of multiple signs of ageing and helps protect skin from the environmental assaults of modern life.

The Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex ($25 to $224) is now available at Estee Lauder boutiques islandwide, Sephora and Lazada.

CAUDALIE

Caudalie’s Anti-Wrinkle Face Sun Care SPF 50 CAUDALIE

The French skincare brand’s new Anti-Wrinkle Face Sun Care SPF 50 features a new generation of sun care and a new patented anti-oxidant complex enriched with grape polyphenols, while providing a powerful anti-wrinkle action.

Its formulas provide maximum UVA/UVB protection with Caudalie’s system of four best grade filters that are both safe for the skin and marine life.

Caudalie’s Anti-Wrinkle Face Sun Care SPF 50 ($35) is now available at Sephora’s e-store and you can purchase it from all Sephora stores from Aug 20.