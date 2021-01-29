Scale up your CNY shopping at these malls megastore

COMPASS ONE

From now till Feb 14, reach for happiness and good fortune as we spring into a spectacular Chinese New Year at the shopping mall.

A gift of abundance awaits, as shoppers get to collect a six-piece hongbao pack with a minimum spend of $38.

What's more, spend $128 and bring home a hotpot dish tray set perfect for the family reunion dinner, spend a minimum of $168 and earn 888 Compass One points, and charge a minimum of $128 to your Citi Credit Card to receive a $5 Compass One voucher.

And from now till Feb 21, simply guess the number of items inside Compass One's cylinders located at the Level 1 Atrium.

Write your answer, name and contact number on the back of any in-mall receipt and drop it into the entry box to win exciting prizes.

No minimum spend is required.

GAIN CITY

The local consumer electronics and air-conditioner retailer is ushering in the new year by giving shoppers an instant Ang Bao Cashback with any purchase, plus a free can of abalone when you spend $888 or above on selected products.

In addition, bring home Gain City's pen cai ($168, for six to eight people) that symbolises prosperity and abundance, prepared by local celebrity chef Ho Tien Tsai.

Pre-order at Lucky Cuisine at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut Level 3 by Feb 7, for collection from Feb 8-10.

Don't miss out on Gain City's spread of delicious baked CNY goodies too, including pineapple tarts, nutty macs, snowflakes popiah crisps, honey rainbow cornflakes, Florentine cookies and kueh bangkit from Sue's Bakes, CBMami and Durian Edition, as well as CNY hampers containing bird's nest, abalone, ginseng from Biosystem and much more.

Gain City's Group Buy event is also taking place tomorrow and Sunday.

Get a free Home & Living voucher with any electronic appliance purchase, redeemable against all furniture and mattresses at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut only.

The Gain City Aircon Trade-In Exclusive is also happening this weekend at the Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut and main showrooms at Ang Mo Kio, Marina Square and Tampines 1.

Please note that you do not have to bring your old appliances on event day.

Get up to $750 cashback and trade-in value for your old air-con when you trade up.

What's more, FavePay users exclusively enjoy a 2 per cent cashback plus additional $50 eCashback with a minimum purchase of $2,500. This is capped at one use per customer, limited redemptions only.

Grab these trade-ins at the lowest price guaranteed, or get a refund of up to 350 per cent on the price difference.

Lastly, stand a chance to win an MG HS 1.5L turbocharged SUV with every $100 spent on selected models only.

Terms and conditions apply for all promotions.

SPH MALLS

Enjoy a season of abundance at The Clementi Mall, where you can receive a pack of prosperity hongbao when you spend $50 ($80 for FairPrice Finest receipts) from now till Feb 11, and an exclusive bowl and chopsticks set when you spend a minimum of $108 ($128 for FairPrice Finest receipts) - limited to the first 120 shoppers per day.

What's more, simply spend $30 to qualify for the Bountiful Lucky Draw and stand to win retail and dining vouchers. Or how about starting the Year of the Ox by offering a helping hand?

With every $5 donation at the Information Counter on Level 5, The Clementi Mall will match dollar-for-dollar with proceeds going towards purchasing items for needy seniors via Lions Befrienders Service Association (Singapore).

Over at The Seletar Mall, spend a minimum of $88 ($128 with FairPrice Finest receipts) from now till Feb 26 for a lucky draw chance to win prizes worth more than $6,000, or spend a minimum of $188 (inclusive of FairPrice Finest receipts) for a chance to receive an exclusive Prosperity Plant Plush.

And for the first time, the mall will be leveraging on augmented reality to allow shoppers to experience the festive season in the courtyard at L1 Atrium and selfie moments with the blossoming filter available at the mall's Instagram page.

Terms and conditions apply for all promotions at these SPH Malls.