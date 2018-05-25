School holiday fun at the malls

It's that time of the year when families can unwind, with the school holidays around the corner. Expect plenty of entertainment, especially for kids, as these shopping malls pull out all the stops with a gamut of exciting activities.

ROPE FUN ACROSS FRASERS PROPERTY SINGAPORE MALLS

The malls of Frasers Property Singapore are launching The RopeScape, Singapore's largest crochet rope playground, a combination of individual nylon ropes crocheted by hand to form a 10m by 7m structure for children to play in.

It will be set up at seven malls of Frasers Property Singapore from May 29 to July 1.

With a $5 donation for 20 minutes of play time, shoppers can let their kids have fun while chipping in for the greater good.

All proceeds will be donated to the Association for Persons with Special Needs (APSN) Centre for Adults.

At the end of the event, these ropes will be upcycled and transformed into a variety of everyday items from key chains to skipping ropes by APSN and a team of dedicated volunteers.

These crafted products will also be put up for sale, and proceeds will go to the Centre for Adults.

The first RopeScape will be set up at Waterway Point and officials from the Singapore Book of Records will be present to certify the playground as Singapore's largest crochet rope playground.

JOIN THE BABY SHARK FRENZY AT WATERWAY POINT

Regional video service Viu has teamed up with SmartStudy, the global entertainment company behind the popular characters Pinkfong and Baby Shark, to bring its Baby Shark frenzy that has been sweeping across South-east Asia to our shores.

For the first time in Singapore, fans can meet these characters at the Pinkfong & Baby Shark' show.

This is also Viu's first kids event to mark the recent launch of its new kids content category for two- to eight-year-olds on its platform.

Happening from June 4 to 10, 11am to 8pm at Waterway Point in Punggol, the event includes special stage performances and meet-and-greet sessions on June 9 and 10.

GET CLOSE TO DINOSAURS AT PLAZA SINGAPURA

In conjunction with the upcoming release of action-adventure blockbuster Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the mall has partnered with movie studio United International Pictures (UIP) to bring the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom experience to town.

Enjoy a multi-sensory experience through a series of interactive activities such as the Immersive Virtual Reality Experience, Jurassic World Lego sets and group building activity and Natural History Museum Show and Tell.

Shoppers can also get up close with the startlingly realistic 1.83m-tall, 170kg life-size sculpture of the film's velociraptor Blue.

The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Adventure Experience will be happening at Plaza Singapura's Main Atrium, Level 1 from today to June 17.

ENJOY A PLAYDATE WITH HAPPY RAINBOW

Children can look forward to a colourful time as the immersive installation makes its rounds.

Happy Rainbow, created by Los Angeles-based art collective FriendsWithYou, is a rainbow-themed playground inspired by the simple happiness found in everyday life, created for people of all ages.

The exhibit features an interactive bounce house and oversize plush sculptures that come together to create a multi-sensory experience.

Happy Rainbow will be at Tampines Mall, SingPost Centre and Bedok Mall from May 30 to June 19. To redeem an entry into the Happy Rainbow Play Zone, simply spend $30 in a single same-day receipt.

POWER UP WITH POWER SQUAD AT CITY SQUARE MALL

Be part of the Nick Jr. team Power Squad and join them on their first adventure from today to June 24.

Embark on a quest of bravery and kindness featuring Dora the Explorer, Boots and Diego, and Nella the Princess Knight, for the first time in Asia.

Head outdoors for loads of fun-filled activities at the Power-Packed Carnival and get to meet Dora and friends as they go on an explorer trail throughout the mall.

Join forces with the Power Squad in an interactive experience, where aspiring members get to work with the dynamic team to solve secret codes of a map and other challenges from June 2 to 17 (except Mondays) at the Level 1 stage at City Square Mall.