Score big savings on Black Friday

One of the busiest shopping events of the year has started at some major retailers, which have launched their Black Friday sales.

Black Friday, which falls on Friday, is usually reserved for big-ticket items. Cyber Monday, which typically offers online deals for smaller gadgets, follows on Nov 30.

This year, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) has partnered retailers BHG, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman and Metro for the event.

On Thursday and Friday, attractive vouchers worth more than $130,000 in total will be up for grabs through SPH's newspapers and online channels.

Readers can redeem the vouchers at participating stores from Friday to Monday.

On Friday, there will also be hourly updates through a live blog of Black Friday star buys from these retailers.

At electronics and home appliances chain Gain City, Black Friday sales are spread over three events, which started last Wednesday and will run till Friday.

Deals include a 14-inch Acer laptop N4020 going for $299 (usual price: $598), pre-loaded with Microsoft Office 365P; a Samsung 55-inch QLED Smart TV (usual price: $1,878) bundled with a Samsung Soundbar (usual price: $1,199) at a special price of $2,279.50 (usual price: $3,077); and a Toshiba 9kg top-load washing machine going for $549 (usual price: $749).

Gain City is also giving away $50 grocery vouchers for every $500 spent.