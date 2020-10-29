Score great buys at Harvey Norman's 19th Anniversary Sellabration

Get a mattress from Eclipse at a minimum 30 per cent off. Grand prizes for the lucky draw include a Mitsubishi fridge, Dyson vacuums and a Brandt washer (above) .

Celebrate the year-end sale season with best buys from Harvey Norman's 19th Anniversary Sellabration.

One of the Australian consumer electronics and home furnishing retailer's biggest shopping events of the year, it kicks off today in stores and online till Nov 16 and features exclusive anniversary discounts across electrical, IT, furniture and bedding products.

Expect the best deals and hottest products from top brands including Apple, Acer, Dyson, HP, Microsoft, Lenovo, LG, Philips, Samsung, Tefal and more.

Look out for exclusive one-off anniversary deals priced at $19 and $190, and save up to 50 per cent on selected TVs, home appliances, kitchen appliances and cameras.

Besides a minimum guaranteed 30 per cent off mattresses from Eclipse, King Koil, Sealy, Serta and Simmons, purchase a two-seater Borgo Italian Leather Sofa and get the second two-seater at 50 per cent off.

Purchase-with-purchase offers include a branded all-in-one laser printer at $19 (usual price $168), pay $19 for a queen-size bed frame or $190 for a queen-size storage bed frame with purchase of a queen-size mattress and a Samsung 30 litre microwave at $190 (usual price $249).

On top of these offers, customers who spend a minimum of $100 during the 19th Anniversary Sellabration period at any Harvey Norman store will also get to enter a lucky draw.

A total of 19 grand prizes - including Dyson vacuums, a Mitsubishi fridge, a Brandt washer, computers, smartwatches, recliners, mattresses and more - are up for grabs.

HSBC cardmembers can also receive up to $40 worth of CapitaLand vouchers free with minimum spending charged to their credit card at Harvey Norman.

For the launch weekend on Oct 31 and Nov 1 only, shoppers will also get a chance at the Spin and Sure-Win, where shopping vouchers will be given out.