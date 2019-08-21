Score great deals at Harvey Norman Factory Outlet’s clearance sales

Enjoy great products at discounted rates such as the Harman Kardon Onyx Mini Bluetooth Speaker, EuropAce Jet Fan and Fujifilm Mirrorless System Camera (above).

The clearance sales at Harvey Norman's Factory Outlet continue, with its weekly- refreshed deals set to satisfy budget-conscious shoppers from tomorrow to Aug 28.

Head to the Australian retail chain's 38,500 sq ft store at Viva Business Park, 750B Chai Chee Road, to enjoy the top 50 clearance deals of the week on electrical appliances, IT, furniture and bedding.

Score discounted items at over 50 per cent off, such as a Fisher & Paykel fridge (364L) at just $596 (usual price $1,699), a EuropAce Jet Fan at $54 (usual price $139), a Fujifilm Mirrorless System Camera with 16-50mm Lens (16.3MP) at $424.50 (usual price $849) and a Harman Kardon Onyx Mini Bluetooth Speaker in burgundy red at $132 (usual price $289).

In addition, save $200 on an HP Pavilion laptop at $1,299 (usual price $1,499), or save $70 on a Samsung Xpress Laser Printer at $168 (usual price $238).

Shoppers can also look forward to up to 70 per cent off all display and discontinued models of sofas, dining sets, dining chairs, recliners and more, like the Asher Sofa Bed priced at just $268 (usual price $798).

What is more, with Dyson's trade-in promotion, you can trade in any vacuum cleaner or fan and save $100 on a Dyson V10 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Dyson V11 Fluffy Cordless Handstick Vacuum or Dyson TP00 Purifier Tower Fan.

The Dyson trade-in bin is available in-store at the Harvey Norman Factory Outlet.

And over at the LG brand fair, claim vouchers, free delivery and free wall mount installation (total worth up to $350) with the purchase of LG audio visual products, terms and conditions apply. For example, snag a LG 55-inch Smart 4K Oled TV at almost half its original price at $2,498 (usual price $4,688).

Harvey Norman's sale items consist of current models sourced through an exclusive one-off bulk buy for the Factory Outlet due to the brand's presence in several countries with over 260 stores.

Also included are discontinued models that are priced to clear, overstocked and clearance models, dented or refurbished items and display sets.

Selected current models are also available .