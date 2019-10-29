Serum-dipity

DIOR

The French luxury house’s exclusive skincare line L’Or de Vie continues its quest for excellence with its new masterpiece, L’Or de Vie Le Serum.

For the first time ever, Dior Science has bio-fermented and formulated a L’Or de Vie skincare product with 100 per cent Yquem extract from the unique vine, creating a veritable elixir of strength and youth with ultra-fast effects.

One drop is enough to reactivate cutaneous defences. Stronger and more resistant every day, skin tightens, lines are filled and the face regains full, toned volume.

One can add La Lotion, La Creme, La Creme Rich and/or La Creme Contour Yeux Et Levres to the luxury ritual.

The L’Or de Vie Le Serum ($940) is available at all Dior counters, excluding Sephora, from November.

THEFACESHOP

The latest additon to the Korean beauty brand’s Dr. Belmeur line is the Vita Serine Serum, which contains a Triple Care Serum formulated with Vitamin Complex, Serine and Hyaluronic Acid to improve moisture level, skin radiance and pore care.

Dermatologically tested with a light and natural soft citrus fragrance, it also helps to improve dull skin tone and texture, creating a smooth and healthy skin condition.

The Dr. Belmeur Vita Serine Serum ($61) is now available at TheFaceShop stores islandwide.

KORA ORGANICS

The Australian skincare brand’s first-ever serum, the Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum, contains 12 per cent Vitamin C and a blend of essential nutrients to keep skin even toned, bright and glowing.

Key ingredients include Vitamin C Superfruit Complex, featuring a blend of Kakadu Plum, Acerola Cherry, Orange, Lemon Peels and Kora Organics’ superstar ingredient, the Noni Fruit.

Sodium Hyaluronate attracts moisture to help plump the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, Olive Leaf Extract is chock-full of antioxidants and vitamin-rich actives to protect the skin from environmental stressors, while Red Pepper supports healthy collagen production which increases skin elasticity and is also a powerful source of carotenoids that offer protection against premature due to sun exposure.

Kora Organics’ Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum ($89) is now available at Sephora stores and online.

TWO L(I)PS

The local luxury intimate care range for the vulva has introduced serums that not only meet women’s needs down there but are able to address their skincare woes too.

Prep skin with Bumpps ($130), a sebum-control serum enriched with Arrowroot and Chamomile extracts, as well as Tea Tree Leaf oil to target surface-level folliculitis and fight inflammation, leaving skin clean and clear.

It is also suitable to be used on the face to control oily T-zones and reduce the appearance of blackheads.

Meanwhile, Pout ($180) is a hydrating serum to quench dry skin and is power-packed with pure Hyaluronic Acid to intensely and instantly hydrate, while Diamond ($150) is a brightening Vitamin C serum that delivers a clear, radiant glow to the skin using Ascorbyl Glucoside, a water-soluble Vitamin C that is not only effective but gentle.

Lastly, even out skin tone with Undercover ($120), an anti-blemish cream that reduces the appearance of dark spots thanks to the use of Palmitoyl Hexapeptide-36 (Peptide-36 or P-36). It seeks out and targets blemishes by preventing the production of excess melanin and pigmentation.

These TWO L(I)PS products are now available at all Strip outlets.