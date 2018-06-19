Shield your skin with new products

SOFINA

In line with its launch in Singapore, the skincare brand from Japanese cosmetics giant Kao introduces its revolutionary product Sofina iP Dodai Essence ($85).

Highly regarded by Japanese women consumers and ranked the No. 1 essence in Japan last year, it is the first-step skincare product to be implemented into one's daily routine.

It penetrates the deepest layer of the skin and enhances blood circulation, leaving skin moisturised and firm.

The moisturising lotion ($45) is the second step, followed by the moisturising emulsion ($55), which helps achieve moist and dewy-looking skin.

Lastly, the moisturising UV cut emulsion ($50) protects skin from daytime dryness caused by ultraviolet rays or air-conditioning.

Sofina is now available at Isetan Scotts Level 1.

BIORE

PHOTOS: BIORE

The Japanese brand in the sunscreen market has launched the Biore UV Make-up Base, its first product with maximum SPF 50+ PA++++ UV protection in a make-up base.

By leveraging its expertise in UV technology, Biore's new range saves precious time in a make-up routine without compromising on basic skincare needs.

There are three variants: Oil Control Base UV ($19.90), which gives shine-free coverage with a matte finish; Bright Up Base UV ($19.90), containing pearl pigments to brighten dull skin for a radiant glow; and Covering Base UV ($19.90), which gives more coverage with its spot and pore concealing formula.

The products are available at selected Watsons, Guardian and Sasa outlets.

DISCOVERYPICO

PHOTOS: DISCOVERYPICO

Say goodbye to skin problems with DiscoveryPico, the second generation of picosecond lasers and the most innovative medical laser available in the market today.

It addresses skin problems such as melasma, sun spots, age spots, freckles, birthmarks and unwanted tattoos.

Pico toning by DiscoveryPico also helps treat pigmented lesions and acne scars, making skin look brighter and smoother.

Three to six treatment sessions are recommended (from $800 per session).

DiscoveryPico is available at The Covette Clinic, 1Aesthetics clinic, Calvin Chan Aesthetic & Laser Clinic, Dr Steven Aesthetics and Laser Clinic, EHA Clinic, My Medical Aesthetics and Prive Clinic.