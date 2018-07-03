Shiseido relaunches top Anessa sunscreen

With the Anessa Perfect UV Sunscreen the No. 1 sunscreen in Japan for 17 years, one would think Mr Yosuke Ikebe, regional director of the Shiseido Asia Pacific Innovation Centre, could take a back seat and relax.

But the 38-year-old, who heads the research and development team, said the secret to staying on top in the market is dedication and constant evolution.

Earlier this year, the Japanese cosmetics giant relaunched the Anessa Perfect UV Sunscreen with what it considers its secret weapon - a new and improved Aqua Booster EX Technology exclusive to Shiseido.

While other sunscreens slide off with friction, the Anessa Perfect UV Sunscreen Skincare Milk SPF 50+ PA++++ ($39.90) uses plate-shaped friction-resistant powders that adhere closely to skin to form a smooth veil, ensuring the sunscreen will not slip and skip out on you.

The negatively charged ingredients react with the positively charged minerals in sweat and water to form an even stronger ultraviolet (UV) protection veil.

The sunscreen also has skincare ingredients to nourish skin.

New and improved Anessa Perfect UV Sunscreen Skincare Milk SPF 50 PA . PHOTOS: SHISEIDO

The Anessa Perfect UV Sunscreen range and Anessa Whitening UV Sunscreen Gel are now available at selected Watsons stores, Welcia-BHG, BHG and Don Don Donki.

Mr Ikebe told The New Paper by e-mail: "Our water-resistant function is quite advanced (yet) the formula is able to be washed off by normal soap.

"Normally, when the SPF is higher, the product is sticky and has a heavier texture, but Anessa's Perfect UV Sunscreens are light in texture and easier to spread on skin."

The inspiration for the technology came to him when a colleague was sunburned in Bangladesh despite wearing sunscreen. This prompted Mr Ikebe and his team to probe deeper.

They concluded the sunburn was due to the country's severe humidity, unlike in Japan.

He said: "From then, we started a kind of 'mission impossible', which is to formulate the (technology)."

He explained that normally when the sunscreen layer comes into contact with water or sweat, the protection power decreases, but this technology works in the opposite way. "After water or sweat comes in contact with the sunscreen layer, the protection power becomes even better."

Having researched UV rays and with 14 years of experience in skincare and suncare formulation at Shiseido, what keeps him going?

He said: "I believe skincare with sun protection is the most important, fundamental way we can give a beautiful life to consumers. If our consumers can feel their skin condition today is better and more beautiful than yesterday, I believe they will have a positive mindset for everything else."

For those in Singapore, Mr Ikebe recommends a sunscreen with SPF 50+ and PA++++ as our UV index is in the "very high or extreme" range.

Mr Yosuke Ikebe, regional director of the Shiseido Asia Pacific Innovation Centre PHOTOS: SHISEIDO

He said: "Singaporeans are always busy and may not have enough time to apply sunscreen carefully. I worry they are not applying enough sunscreen and not applying it on the neck area.

"Preventing skin damage against UV rays is the most important way to protect your skin.

"Seventy per cent of skin ageing is known to be photo-ageing caused by UV rays."