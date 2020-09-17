Shop for all your health & wellness needs at new Unity outlets

Exclusively at the new Causeway Point and Wisma Atria (below) stores, customers who spend a minimum of $40 in a single receipt from now till Sept 30 can have a go at a claw machine to win a cute plushie.

Shopping for all your health and wellness needs just got easier with two more Unity outlets that recently opened at Causeway Point (#01-33) and Wisma Atria (#B1-07).

Based on its four-pillar philosophy of Live Well, Feel Well, Look Well And Eat Well, the local pharmacy chain aims to inspire its customers to enjoy life to the fullest via an extensive variety of health and wellness products and services.

Some new and exclusive brands found at the Causeway Point store include Dr Teal's mineral-enriched therapies and treatments which are infused with essential oils that relax, replenish and rejuvenate one's mind and body.

Some of Dr Teal's natural remedies that Unity offers include Epsom salt (Lavender, Eucalyptus, Spearmint, Pink Himalayan), foot soak, body wash and body lotion.

Those looking for medicinal skincare with a pH value of 5.5 can opt for Sebamed products, all of which contain high-quality active ingredients which cleanse and nourish the skin without destroying the natural acid protection mantle.

More than 120 scientific studies have tested the high effectiveness and skin compatibility of all Sebamed products and have confirmed their skin care competence for sensitive and problematic skin.

Unity carries an exclusive range consisting of the Sebamed Urea 5% Face Cream, Sebamed Urea 10% Lotion, Sebamed Urea 10% Foot Cream and Sebamed Urea 5% Hand Cream.

At the Wisma Atria store, check out Paula's Choice skincare products which are effective, safe and backed by cited scientific research, from AHA/BHA exfoliators and lotions to its acne and anti-ageing ranges and more.

Both new outlets house brands touting naturally derived active ingredients, including Beta Skin from Poland - which offers cleansing milk, acne care cream, active cream and hand cream - and New Zealand-made Glow Lab with its cruelty-free facial cleanser, facial serum, eye serum, moisturiser and cleansing balm.

Your tresses will be taken care of with Bioliss Botanical products richly formulated with natural and plant-based ingredients.

They are made with cold pressed oils, natural essential oils and eight organic botanical ingredients, and Unity carries the line of shampoo, conditioner and treatment.

New mums who are lactating can take the opportunity to try Legendairy Milk's herbal lactation supplements that are formulated with carefully chosen ingredients to target the primary issues that affect milk production.

Unity carries the Cash Cow, Pump Princess and Liquid Gold supplements, designed to optimise healthy lactation and enhance nutrition in breast milk and support milk flow.

Pro-life's high quality supplements are made in New Zealand and created by trained nutritionists, and are designed to boost health and well-being, ranging from adult supplements such as Multivitamins, Vision Formula, Cellu-Lite, Body Shape and Fish Oil to supplements for kids such as Colostrum Chew, DHA Chew, Multi Enzyme Chew and many more.

EXCLUSIVELY AT NEW STORES

Also from New Zealand and available at Unity is Vitality NZ's range of blackcurrant supplements that aids in women's health, eye health and brain shield, using high potency ingredients at scientifically supported amounts.

Or spend a minimum of $60 and $80 respectively in one purchase to receive either a free wellness kit or a limited edition toiletry pouch.

Terms and conditions apply, while stocks last.

There is also a buy-one-get-one-free promotion on participating items across brands such as A-Derma, Avene, Elancyl, Evans and Placentor.

Across all Unity standalone stores (including Causeway Point and Wisma Atria), Plus! members can earn triple LinkPoints with a minimum spend of $60 in one receipt from today till Sunday. Terms and conditions apply.

And for Unity stores islandwide, Plus! members can save 50 per cent on Tresemme's Shampoo Assorted in 620ml or 670ml at only $6.95 (usual price $13.90) from now till Wednesday. Terms and conditions apply.

To enhance the overall shopping experiences and experiment with different beauty looks, there is a YouCam Virtual Makeup Tool in-store that, like augmented reality filters on Instagram, utilises facial recognition technology to allow customers to browse beauty brands and try out make-up from Revlon, Wet n Wild and Bourjois as well as new hair colours from Liese virtually before making a decision to purchase.

Since lipstick and blush shades complement different undertones of the skin, it can be tricky figuring out how they'll look like against your complexion.

This device will help you find the most flattering hues from the selection found in-store to suit your skin tone, and you can even try on foundations for a shade match.

An advocate of preventive care, Unity also empowers the total well-being of its customers via a pool of specialised pharmacists providing medications and health-related advice and services, such as health checks like body composition and blood pressure measurement.

More information on the pharmacy service can be found at www.unity.com.sg/unity-services/unity-pharmacy-services/

And in collaboration with iDoc's telemedicine service, customers can now easily book a video consultation with a doctor via phone or computer from the comfort and convenience of their own home via idoc.sg

A pharmacist in-store can also help to arrange a video consult with the doctor for you before collecting any prescribed medicines at the pharmacy.

Find out more at www.unity.com.sg/unity-services/telemedicine/