Shop and be entertained during Harvey Norman's new Facebook Live show

Harvey Norman is set to launch its Hardly Normal Show, a Facebook Live show that follows the "shoppertainment" concept where viewers will be entertained while shopping for electronics and home appliances through livestreaming.

It runs over five episodes every Wednesday at 8pm, starting July 15 till Aug 12, on Harvey Norman's Facebook (@HarveyNormanSGP) page.

Hosted by YES 933 DJ Siau Jiahui and NoonTalk Media artist Zong Zijie, the one-hour online event features brands such as Acer, Asus, HP, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft, Ninja, Philips, Samsung, Sharp, Sony and more.

Expect one-off offers at rock-bottom prices, such as the Sharp 50-inch Full HD Smart TV (usual price $1,299) which comes with a livestream exclusive discount of over 55 per cent off.

Other deals to snag at theshow include the Samsung 30L Colour Solo Microwave Oven (usual price $249) and Asus VivoBook 14 (usual price $899), which come with additional free Harvey Norman vouchers.

They are valid only on the night of the live streaming and viewers can interact with the hosts through comments, emoticons and quizzes while they introduce the products.

Purchases can be picked up from any of the 12 Harvey Norman retail stores or sent through delivery service.

Attractive prizes are also up for grabs at the interactive segments including games and giveaways.

Shoppers who make a purchase on the five nights stand to walk away with $200 Harvey Norman vouchers in the Australian retail chain's weekly lucky draw.