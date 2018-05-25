Shop and feast in the east

Be spoilt for choice this Great Singapore Sale (GSS) with exciting deals and activities at Tampines Mall, Bedok Mall and SingPost Centre.

Each mall introduces new retail and dining outlets that will take your shopping experience up a notch.

While shopping and eating, you can also load up on special bargains.

Happy shopping!

Tampines Mall

Makanista (#01-42)

Makanista is the newest spot for a family meal or catch-up session with good friends. It offers four types of cuisines from local delights to Western meals. You can enjoy classic hawker favourites or savour new dishes with a special touch.



Big Fish Small Fish (#B1-K3)

(opening late June)

There’s nothing fishy going on at Big Fish Small Fish. It offers authentic fish dishes that are tasty and healthy. Take your pick from a variety of succulent battered fillets served with freshly sliced potato crisps in a hipster cone. Have fun using gloves to dig into your meal. Whether it is classic dory or premium salmon and cod, you will surely have a fish-filled experience!

The Laundry Club (#B2-K1)

For the past 18 years, Laundry Club has provided efficient and professional linen cleaning services for its loyal customers. Just drop off your washing with them and go shopping. They will get the dirty job done.

Bedok Mall

Coffeesmith (#01-78)

Coffeesmith from Korea is created for coffee lovers, by coffee lovers. Not only is it known as a friendly hangout, but it is where skilled baristas brew up a storm with the finest Arabica beans.

Enjoy 10 per cent off its Frappes and get 50 per cent off any coffee, tea and other selected types of drinks when you buy a croissant.

Mi Authorised Reseller Store (#B1-13)

Mi fans can jump for joy! Since its founding in 2010, Xiaomi, which offers hardware, software and internet services, has become a global brand with loyal fans all over the world. Mi invites you to browse through the latest range of Xiaomi phones, accessories, lifestyle, ecosystem and IoT products at its new store.

From May 25 to July 2, purchase a Mi Band 2 (above) for just $34.90 (U.P. $55), while supplies last.

FO+MO (#01-38)

If you love all things Korean, FO+MO is a store you cannot miss. It carries a select range of Korean make-up, as well as skin, hair and body care products for both men and women. Must–have items include star product Cell:Avie, which uses Nucleic acid to help reduce wrinkles and improve skin elasticity, and DewyTree, which is a range of pure plant-based and dermatologically-tested products for your skin.

Enjoy a special treat with Dewytree’s favourite masks. The Melting Mask is a highly concentrated emulsion contained in a superfine fibre mask. Purchase any set of 10 Melting Mask sheets for $22 (U.P. $44).

Dewytree’s Deep Mask series comprises microfibre sheets soaked in papain enzyme, which helps to exfoliate the skin. Get a set of 10 for $21 (U.P. $42). While stocks last.

The Green Party (#B1-12)

(opening in June)

The Green Party marries style and comfort for your home while caring for the environment. It carries quality homeware and accessories that are not only fashionable and fun, but also environmentally friendly and natural.

SINGPOST CENTRE

New CapitaStar Member Sign Up Bonus

From today to July 1, be one of the first 300 people to sign up as a CapitaStar member and receive 2000 STAR$ with a minimum spend of $20 in a single receipt.

HEETEA (#B1-147)

Tea lovers will enjoy HEETEA's extensive selection of high grade teas. For a new experience, try HEETEA’S flagship product — a clever combination of fragrant tea and cheese from New Zealand. Another refreshing favourite is its fruit tea, which mixes the sweetness of fruit with high grade tea leaves.

Have a cuppa at HEETEA and get 30 per cent off your second drink.

Scanteak (#02-116/117/118)

Scanteak Signature showcases the best of Scandinavian living at its first concept store in Singapore. It introduces stylish home furnishing solutions in a contemporary and artistic setting along with limited edition designer pieces, teak accessories and exclusive collections that will stand the test of time.

Receive 50 per cent off selected dining chairs with the purchase of selected dining tables (excludes Scanteak Select, Designer Range and sale items) and 50 per cent off selected one- or two-seater sofas with the purchase of selected three-seater sofas.

Seoul Yummy (#01-139)

Seoul Yummy offers culinary delights with ingredients directly imported from Korea. Enjoy hearty stews and other iconic Korean dishes that pack a piquant punch. The ever-popular Korean Army Stew, which embodies the rich flavours of Korean cooking, will leave you craving for more.

Purchase any type of Army Stew at $39.90 and enjoy a complimentary appetiser and dessert.

Wing Zone (#01-148)

Wing Zone offers a casual and quick dining experience that is both delicious and convenient. Its flavours are award-winning and you can be assured that the freshest chicken is cooked to your liking within 15 minutes. With 15 toppings to choose from, you will certainly be coming back for more.

Spend a minimum of $12 on a single receipt and get 10 free wings. Diners will receive free wing cards that can be used on the next purchase (limited to be used once per customer per day).

Pumpfest 2018 at SingPost Centre

Pumpfest, an annual nationwide bouldering competition organised by the NTU Outdoor Adventure Club, is celebrating its 21st year at SingPost Centre from June 21 to 24.

Since its inception in 1998, Pumpfest has attracted hundreds of climbing enthusiasts from all over the world. Last year, 619 partipants signed up.

The Charity Climb event also benefited 50 underprivileged children and teenagers.

Watch the best climbers from Singapore and the region pit their skills against one another and you might just want to pick up climbing.