Shop and play your cares away

A.S. WATSON GROUP

The international health and beauty retailer has opened its 15,000th store worldwide, coinciding with its 500th store opening of its flagship retail brand Watsons in Malaysia.

Located in the Central i-City shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, the 4,200 sq ft G8 design store is equipped with StyleMe, Augmented Reality technology to showcase products in a fun and engaging way.

Watsons' Hi Mirror skin analysis device is also available for customers to assess their skin condition.

G8 represents the eighth generation of the Watsons store design, incorporating extensive customer and store team feedback, as well as market research of latest trends on shopping experience.

It will roll out across Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Turkey later this year.

COLD STORAGE

Usher in Earth Day on April 22 with the local supermarket chain by taking part in its green initiatives.

In line with Cold Storage's continuous efforts towards environmental protection, shoppers are encouraged to bring their own bag to receive an additional 10 PAssion Points, and hence make their contribution towards environmental sustainability and reduce their carbon footprint.

On top of that, from April 15 to 22, give the Earth a helping hand by bringing your own bowl to our salad bars to enjoy an extra topping for free.

PARAGON

The shopping mall's 15,000 sq ft Level 3 now boasts a revamped retail and lifestyle concept.

Paragon is also partnering Huawei for a photo contest from now to April 21, where one lucky shopper stands to win the newest Huawei P30 Pro.

During consecutive Saturdays, enjoy free hands-on activities like Beauty Talk by Make Up Store (tomorrow), DIY Marbling (April 13) and Artisanal Leather Crafting (April 20).

WILD WILD WET

Get ready for a blast of fresh beats at the inaugural Songkran Music Festival at Downtown East's Wild Wild Wet on April 13, 5pm to 11pm.

Revellers can mosh to guest DJs Quintino, Inquisitive, LeNERD, Lincey and Tinc.

Enjoy craft beers by The Bar by Beerfest Asia, and food trucks like Sawadeecup.

Tickets are available from www.wildwildwet.com/SongkranMusicFestival.