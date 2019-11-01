Shop and save

GAIN CITY

Turn the tech gadgets you have into the ones you want at the local consumer electronic retailer's first Tech Gadgets Trade-In Exclusive.

This one-day-only event will take place at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut on Sunday, noon to 6pm.

Whether your tech toys still have some life in them or you believe in getting a discount when trading up, take them to Gain City for an assessment and you could be quoted a trade-in price you cannot refuse.

For instance, get up to $1,000 exclusive trade-in value for your old laptop, $800 for a mobile phone, $600 for a tablet and more. Limited stocks are available on a first come, first served basis.



HARVEY NORMAN

The Australian retail chain is celebrating 18 years in Singapore with a massive celebratory sale starting tomorrow till Nov 18 at all Harvey Norman stores and harveynorman.com.sg.

Up for grabs are $18 hot deals in limited quantities. And with a minimum spend, receive grocery or fashion vouchers and stand a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Australia.

Join the celebration tomorrow and Sunday at the Harvey Norman Millenia Walk Flagship Store where crowd favourites - the chance to pay just $1 for an item and the sure-win claw machine - will make a return. Simply spend a minimum of $80 to take part.

And for this weekend only, dive into a life-size ball pit where you will have only 18 seconds to grab as many prizes as possible, including dining and movie vouchers, washers, dryers, speakers, headphones, notebooks and more.

Customers can now shop with even more confidence at Harvey Norman with its updated and improved value propositions - Shop with Confidence+. Choose Priority Delivery and have orders delivered wherever and whenever.

IKEA

Starting from today to Nov 11, the Swedish furniture retailer introduces 11 days and 11 more ways to help you save more, with different daily furniture discounts of 20 per cent in-store or online.

And only on Nov 11, Ikea Family members can look forward to a slew of food promotions.

Salmon Croissants will be going for $1.10 (usual price $2.50) from 9am to 11am, while the Salmon Fillet and Soup Set will be retailing at $11 (usual price $13.40) from 11am to 3pm.

Or treat yourself to a Lamb Shank with Black Pepper Sauce at only $11 (usual price $15.90) from 5pm to 10pm, while the Nacho Cheese Hotdog will be available at $1.10 (usual price $1.60) the entire day at the Ikea Bistro.

COLD STORAGE

From today to Nov 10, the Cold Storage International Wine Fair returns with more than 300 wines from all over the world.

Expect premium selections such as Australia's most celebrated wine, Penfolds' Grange 2015, Italian wines such as Solaia and Sassicaia and specially crafted spirits from Proof & Company when you visit Great World City's Level 1 Atrium, with up to 50 per cent off on a wide range of wines, spirits and craft beers.

Rub shoulders with international winemakers and brand ambassadors at the fair as they share their knowledge and guide you through sample offerings. Try before you buy by sampling a selection of more than 100 wines at just $10.

Amex card members enjoy $8 off their purchases for every $100 spent at the fair, redeemable for up to a maximum of $24. And with every $500 nett spent in a single receipt, shoppers enjoy an additional $25 off.

NOMADX

Continuing its efforts to stand up for women since the #DontTellMeHowToDress exhibition in April, Plaza Singapura's multi-label concept space takes it up a notch tomorrow with Marymond, a lifestyle brand that actively advocates human rights by supporting Korean victims of World War II sex slavery in Japanese military brothels.

From noon to 6pm, head to NomadX Connect on Level 3 where there is a 10 per cent discount on all Marymond products. The first 10 visitors will receive a surprise Marymond gift pack worth $25.

At 2pm and 4pm, test Marymond's V-Day Project Facial Mask Sheet Intensive Hydration & Radiance. And from 1pm to 3pm, enjoy a Korean traditional knot workshop experience at only $10.