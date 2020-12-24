Shop, dine and win this festive season

MCDONALD'S

This Christmas, warm your tummies and hearts with the fast-food chain's Festive Happy Sharing Boxes, featuring a mix of 12-piece Chicken McNuggets and eight-piece McWings (from $12.65).

The boxes come dressed in limited-edition festive packaging and include exclusively designed McDonald's Greeting Cards, available through McDelivery, GrabFood and Foodpanda with every purchase of the Festive Happy Sharing Box, while stocks last.

Share great food and great music this festive season too.

Check out the McDonald's App or Spotify to have a personalised festive playlist generated based on your music preferences on Spotify. Simply connect, choose your festive moment (either with your partner, family or friends) and hit play.

Play Santa's Surprise - available exclusively on the McDonald's app - and stand a chance to win great deals launched throughout the month of December.

GAIN CITY

The shopping does not stop at the final Gain City Big Weekends, taking place from tomorrow till Sunday at the Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut.

Register for the event at bit.ly/GainCityBigWeekends or visit GainCity.com/YES2020 for deals that will take you from Christmas to the New Year.

A wide selection of products and vouchers will be given free as part of the gift-with-purchase offers.

Get your dream TV from just $888, and save big on TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, Philips and more. Limited stock is available and on a first-come first-served basis.

Enjoy $150 off 55-inch and above TVs on top of promotional prices, and receive Christmas gifts of a 15-piece Corelle Dinner set worth $249 or Sudio Earbuds worth $199 with minimum spend of $1,500 on TVs.

In addition, receive up to $500 in Gain City vouchers with purchase of System 2 air-conditioners and above (terms and conditions apply) and $150 Gain City vouchers with purchase of 3 ticks and above refrigerators, as well as $50 off front-load washers, washers and dryers combo and dryers.

Look out, too, for Gain City's attractive purchase-with-purchase deals.

Grab a Philips Steam Iron at $9 (usual price $59) with minimum spend of $250 on small appliances.

Score a free Microsoft Office 365P worth $108 with minimum spend of $1,100 on laptops, desktops and AIOs (excludes Apple and Microsoft Surface), and get a free earpiece, wireless charger or gift pack with purchase of smartphones and tablets.

Enjoy up to 60 per cent off bedding products and receive a free Dyson Purifier Desk Fan worth $499 with minimum spend of $3,999 on selected mattresses and bedframes, or free 12-piece bowl and spoon set with minimum purchase of $999 on furniture (while stocks last, terms and conditions apply).

On top of that, every $100 spent entitles customers to one lucky draw chance to win a new MG HS 1.5-litre turbocharged SUV.

FavePay users exclusively can enjoy 2 per cent cashback plus additional 10 per cent e-cashback (capped at $50 a per transaction, one redemption per user and limited to the first 200 redemptions).

ITALIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The non-profit organisation has unveiled two new wine offerings - the Ameri and the Carandelle ($41 each) from Podere San Cristoforo, specially curated for the festive season.

Hailing from Southern Tuscany, the garage winery Podere San Cristoforo employs the best agronomic practices to ensure its premium quality wines.

The Ameri, laced and layered with fruity essences of brambleberry pie, blackberry compote, herbal liqueur and resin, can be paired with a selection of cured meats and mature cheeses for the most exquisite appetiser to your Christmas dinners.

The Carandelle, on the other hand, is a classic blend of six Sangiovese sub-varieties with an elegant tannic structure.

It comes with an intense red ruby colour, and its aroma is reminiscent of a smooth blend of morello cherries, raspberries and blackcurrant, with hints of licorice and spice.

The Carandelle pairs best with traditional Tuscan dishes, from the rich Cacciucco (seafood stew) to the refreshing Panzanella (tomato and bread salad).

Both wines, as well as other brands under the Italian Chamber of Commerce umbrella such as Gia s.r.l., Meseta, Foodelux, Mokarabia, PrimOli, Naturalboom and Sabbioni, are now available at FairPrice, Shopee and RedMart.

ISLANDER BREW

The Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) has teamed up with Brewerkz to launch Islander Brew, a series of four carbon-neutral craft beers featuring a unique taste inspired by edible plants found in Sentosa (cacao, lime, jasmine and nutmeg) and named after the island's landmarks (Siloso Beach, Tanjong Rimau, Fort Siloso and Bukit Manis).

This effort is part of SDC's broader decarbonisation roadmap for Sentosa and Brewerkz's aspirations to create increasingly sustainable products in its business activities.

Islander Brew ($7 a can, $25 for a set of four) is now available at Cheers, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra and Cold Storage, as well as RedMart and Shopee.

YEO'S

The home-grown food and beverage brand celebrates its 120th anniversary with two new variations of its popular chrysanthemum tea.

Freshly brewed using real hangbaiju flowers and containing no flavouring, colouring or preservative, it now comes with less sugar and no sugar.

In addition, Yeo's is running a special SMS contest till Dec 31 that will see 30 winners each enjoying a one-year Gardens by the Bay family membership worth $180.

To participate, purchase $5 worth of Yeo's drinks, including a new chrysanthemum tea flavour.

The less sugar and no sugar variations ($4.05 for a six-can pack) are now available at major supermarkets and hypermarkets.

OATLY

The Swedish oat milk brand has launched its vegan ice cream line in Singapore, the first market in South-east Asia where the range is available.

Retailing exclusively at selected FairPrice Finest outlets and RedMart in six flavours - chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, chocolate fudge, hazelnut swirl and salted caramel - it will be a sweet alternative for those looking for an indulgence that is vegan and free of dairy, lactose and soy ingredients.

From now till Dec 31, purchase any two flavours for $29.90 (usual price $16.90 a tub) and receive a cooler bag free.

NATURE'S WONDERS

For a healthier take on snacks, check out the local premium nut brand's new festive range of products decked out in newly packaged, gift-ready designs in glistening gold.

The Baked Macadamia with Almonds Mix, Macadamia with Cashews Mix, Baked USA Walnuts, Baked Macadamia, Baked Cashews and Almonds Mix, Fruits and Nuts Fusion as well as Royal Selection all contain ingredients that are handpicked from choice plantations and specialty growers around the world to offer up the perfect blend of wholesome and natural flavours.

The Nature's Wonders festive product range ($9.95 to $21.30) is now available at all major supermarkets and hypermarkets.