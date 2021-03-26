Shop, eat and play with these deals

MCDONALD'S

As part of the fast-food chain's month-long breakfast celebration with All-Day McGriddles and other breakfast deals, it serves up the crowd favourite McMuffin Stack (from $5.30) - boasting savoury goodness that is set to pack a mighty punch all day long.

Expect a juicy bite filled with two sausage patties, crispy chicken bacon strips, egg done sunny-side up and melted cheddar cheese, all stacked between its signature toasted wholegrain muffins.

From March 29 to 31, enjoy an exclusive one-for-one McMuffin Stack deal on the My McDonald's App as part of the All Day All Access McDonald's App Deals.

The McMuffin Stack is now available at all restaurants, via McDelivery, GrabFood and Foodpanda, while stocks last.

DETTOL

The germ protection brand has launched the Japanese-inspired Dettol Onzen Body Wash range that enables users to enjoy the serenity of a Japanese onsen right in their own homes.

PHOTO: DETTOL

It comes in three relaxing scents - Peach and Raspberry, Honey and Shea Butter and Aloe Vera and Avocado - and boasts benefits including eight-hour long-lasting moisture formulation to keep skin smooth and soft for a healthy after-bath glow and antibacterial properties. It is also pH-balanced and dermatologically tested.

The Dettol Onzen Body Wash range ($10.50 for 950ml) is now available at all major supermarkets and pharmacies and Dettol's official brand stores.

GAIN CITY

The local consumer electronics and air-conditioner retailer turns 40 this year with a string of celebratory events.

Stand a chance to win the award-winning MG ZS EV Fully Electric SUV in a lucky draw with every $100 spent.

PHOTO: GAIN CITY

You can also enjoy huge savings on OLED TVs from LG, Sony, Panasonic and Philips at the Gain City OLED TV Clearance Day. Get your dream 55-inch OLED TV starting from just $1,888, and enjoy up to $580 trade-in discount for your old TV. Sign up for the sale at https://bit.ly/3oycQpl

Need a helping hand with your new home?

Then get all the home appliances you need and free experts' advice under one roof by signing up for the New Homeowners Group Buy event at gaincity.com/groupbuy

It is taking place tomorrow at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut and on Sunday at Gain City@Ang Mo Kio.

And over at Gain City x Shopee, look out for the 4.4 Mega Shopping Sale happening from now till April 4.

There is the 4.4 Home Appliances Mega Shopping Sale today and the 4.4 Mega Tech Sale this weekend.

And April 4will be the Mega Shopping Sale Spike Day plus a live session with influencers Cyrus and Rio at 8pm.

Do not miss discounts including storewide 10 per cent off vouchers (10 per cent off minimum spend of $150, capped at $30), up to $400 off vouchers for system air-conditioners, $160 off $1,900 for system 1 air-cons, $240 off $2,000 for system 2 air-cons, $320 off $3,500 for system 3 air-cons, $400 off $4,000 for system 4 air-cons and upsized Shopee 18 per cent off cashback vouchers.

Remember to stack both Gain City and Shopee vouchers for maximum savings.

The hottest deals at the Gain City x Shopee 4.4 Mega Shopping Sale include the Mitsubishi System 3 air-con ($3,069, usual price $4018.80), Mitsubishi System 2 air-con ($2,169, usual price $2,758), Asus Laptop Ryzen 7 4700u ($1,339, usual price $1,548), Panasonic 55-inch 4K Android TV ($869, usual price $1,699), Aiwa 55-inch UHD 4K Android TV ($699, usual price $1,299; April 1 to 4 only), Sharp top load washer ($329, usual price $399), Sharp 2-door fridge ($569, usual price $749) and Philips air purifier ($223, usual price $399).

GIANT

The local supermarket chain has extended and expanded its Lower Prices That Last campaign that was first launched last September and will hold its competitive prices to the end of this year.

PHOTO: GIANT

More than 100 products will be added ,and they span 12 product categories that customers buy the most of, from dairy to personal care.

This includes Kirei Kirei anti-bacterial hand wash now retailing at $1.50 for each refill pack, as well as premium imports including Angus beef patties from Australia at $3 for 150g and Japanese sweet potatoes from Vietnam at $2.50 a kg.

Giant has also expanded its Meadows range, Dairy Farm Group's exclusive brand, with staples such as oil, cereal and cooking spices and is also launching over 300 new items such as Haagen-Dazs Strawberry Cheesecake, Impossible Beef products and Darlie mouth spray.

DOWNTOWN EAST

The lifestyle destination's Songkran Water Fest is back with a splash, with a month-long, all-new festival experience.

From April 1 to 30, water park Wild Wild Wet will be transformed into a Thai-themed attraction.

Guests can look out for icons along the Shiok River and life-sized photo-op installations like a giant water gun and even a tuk tuk.

This year's edition is also kid-friendly, with adorable 2D Thai-themed figurines setting foot in the shallow water of the Professor's Playground attraction.

PHOTO: DOWNTOWN EAST

From engaging in water gun battles and spinning target board challenges, to sipping on Thai iced tea, and ending off the day with authentic and affordable Thai cuisine at Downtown East, there is something for the whole family to enjoy.

Wild Wild Wet is offering weekday passes at $20 each for the month of April. A pass comes with a $5 Ola Beach Club voucher.

Buy them from www.wildwildwet.com, where you can also redeem your SingapoRediscovers vouchers.