Shop-from-home savings galore

GAIN CITY

For three days only, Gain City will be holding its Midnight Sale event online, where shoppers can expect attractive electronics deals of up to 70 per cent.

Starting tonight at 11pm, influencers Cyrus and Glenn Cheow will kick off the party on the local consumer electronics retailer's Facebook Live streaming platform Facebook@likegaincity.

Exclusive daily flash deals include the Philips 65-inch UHD Android TV for $1,299 (usual price $2,699), Mitsubishi two-door fridge for $899 (usual price $1,299 ) and Sharp frontload washer for $599 plus a free Sharp rice cooker worth $99 (usual price $1,099).

The Midnight Sale will continue at 3pm tomorrow with Seraphina Genesis and Alvina Liew, before Rio Tylor and De Zhong come on at 3pm on Sunday.

More flash deals tonight come in the form of the Sharp blender 1L (500W) for $39 (usual price $69) and 707 air fryer for $29 (usual price $199).

For tomorrow: The Hitachi blender 1.5L for $19 (usual price $139) and 707 14-inch slide fan for $49 (usual price $89); and for Sunday: The Elba 2-in-1 stick vacuum for $179 (usual price $299) and Bosch slow juicer 150W for $329 (usual price $599).

Using each influencer's name as a promo code will get you additional dollars off the discounted prices.

More savings can be enjoyed on the Samsung 82-inch UHD Smart TV ($3,799, usual price $5,999), Elba dishwasher ($499, usual price $819), Apple 13 MacBook Pro Touch Bar Space Grey 256GB ($1,718, usual price $2,199), Lenovo laptop 14-inch I5-1035G1 ($1,199, plus the Gain City-exclusive free Lenovo carrying case and free Lenovo M8 tablet worth $209) and Mitsubishi three-door fridge ($880, usual price $1,199).

For the first time, Gain City will be holding its Midnight Sale event online from tonight to Sunday. PHOTO: GAIN CITY

What's more, stand a chance to win a Subaru Forester with every $100 spent at Gaincity.com.

METRO

Take advantage of the local department store's circuit breaker specials at Metro LazMall (bit.ly/MetroLM MayDeals) or the Metro website (metro.sg/MetroMayHeroBuys) to keep your family healthy and your spirits high.

Top picks from the catalogue - which you can view at metro.sg/M20WA - include Honeyworld manuka honey ($69.90), which can give your immunity a boost, and the Essgee UV steriliser ($89.90), which is said to eliminate 99.99 per cent of germs and can clean all manner of items from face masks to tiny pieces of jewellery.

PHOTOS : LA GOURMET, HONEYWORLD, ESSGEE

Budding cooks can also hone their skills with La Gourmet's 4L Healthy Rice Cooker ($119). With a unique four-stage cooking process, the cooker can remove unhealthy starches from rice and make everything from claypot rice to yogurt.

IKEA

Make your home feel extra special this Hari Raya Aidilfitri with the Swedish furniture retailer's Raya offers from now till May 17 at ikea.sg/raya, while stocks last.

Grab the handy Raskog stool ($19.90, usual price $29.90) and huddle with your family at any corner of your home to have heart-to-heart conversations, or enjoy a meal together with the sturdy Lisabo/ Janinge table and four chairs dining set ($369, usual price $419).

Other great deals include the Veckad glass cups ($9.90 for six pieces, usual price $12.90), Teodores chair ($25, usual price $35), Norden extendable table ($299, usual price $399) and 20 per cent to 30 per cent off Havsta tables as well as selected artificial plants and flowers, lighting chains, curtains and cushion covers.

PHOTO: IKEA

CRISTOFORI

Singapore's leading music school and retailer has launched the home-based MUZA DD610 Electronic Drum Kit as part of its circuit breaker package.

Expect full features and complete gear with five drum and three cymbal pads, hi-hat controller pedal, kick trigger and bass drum pad. Beginners and pros alike can indulge in a real-drum experience thanks to the sensitive drum pads powered by Pure Drum Technology.

Shop online at eshop.cristofori.asia and enjoy 50 per cent off the MUZA DD610 Electronic Drum Kit ($499, usual price $999; first 50 sets) during the circuit breaker period.

It comes with a drum stool, free headphones worth $35, drum sticks plus a 45-minute online product coaching. There is contactless delivery within seven days and free installation.

A daily online chat helpline with a drum specialist is also available before any purchase.

PHOTO : CRISTOFORI

CHEONG KWAN JANG

There is no better time than now to adopt a healthy lifestyle with natural health and wellness herbs and supplements from the world's top ginseng brand from Korea, which is having a Guardian-exclusive promotion at wjl.social/tnpe515 from now to June 10.

Grab one of its best-selling products - Good Base Korean Red Ginseng with Pomegranate - for $58 (usual price $90), and get three-for-two for other items such as the Good Base Korean Red Ginseng with Aronia ($105).

What's more, enjoy an additional $10 off $200 nett spend on Cheong Kwan Jang offerings such as its Korean Red Ginseng Extract Everytime ($160) and Korean Red Ginseng Extract Everytime Balance ($92).

PHOTO : WING JOO LONG

BULLA

Taste the goodness of the Australian dairy company's Bulla Murray St ($12.90), its new premium ice cream made with fresh Australian milk, cream and free-range egg yolk.

It comes in four-pack sticks and 460ml tub packs, as well as four unique flavours - Caramelised Peanut Brittle, Vanilla Bean and Chocolate Almonds, Caramel Maple and Macadamias, and Coffee Swirl and Cookie Chunks.

PHOTO : BULLA

From now till May 31, enjoy a buy one, get one free promotion on Bulla Murray St at major hypermarkets and supermarkets such as FairPrice, Giant, Cold Storage, Sheng Siong and Prime.