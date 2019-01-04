Shop right for the new year

Take a photo with the Prosperity Cat (above) or New Moon's "Trick Eye" panel ads and stand to win prizes.

NEW MOON

Share prosperity this Chinese New Year while commemorating the top-selling local abalone brand's 60th anniversary in a fun and family-friendly charitable cause.

From today to Feb 10, there will be 1.5m-tall Prosperity Cats at four FairPrice Finest outlets at Marine Parade, Bukit Timah, Thomson Plaza and Clementi Mall.

Share your happy moments with New Moon by taking a picture with the Prosperity Cat.

Tag @NewMoonSG and #NewMoonProsperity on Facebook and Instagram, and $1 will be donated to Dyslexia Association of Singapore for every eligible public post during the campaign period.

In addition, 60 sets of New Moon Abalone Gift Sets (consisting of two cans of New Zealand abalone) will be given to randomly selected participants with eligible posts.

New Moon has also installed specially-designed "Trick Eye" panels at selected bus stops islandwide, where you can pose with the 3D optical illusions of the iconic New Moon can from now to Jan 30.

The three most creative public posts stand a chance to win a year's supply of New Moon New Zealand abalone. Simply take a picture with the New Moon Trick Eye Bus Stop Panel and tag @NewMoonSG and hashtag #newmoontrickeye on Facebook and Instagram. Check out NewMoon.com.sg for more information.

RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA

This is the final week for you to catch the integrated resort's Mandarin production Musical TARU, which ends on Jan 13 at Resorts World Theatre.

Be swept up in a fantasy adventure set in a modern-day Singapore museum with iconic characters from ancient Egypt and China.

A localised adaptation of the 2016 South Korea hit, Musical TARU tells the heart-warming tale of three young protagonists who pursue a mission in search of TARU, the stolen fossil of a beloved baby T-Rex.

Tickets are priced from $38 to $108 and can be purchased from Sistic (6348-5555 or www.sistic.com.sg) and the Resorts World Theatre Box Office.

GAIN CITY

The electronics and furniture retailer is ushering in 2019 with its New Year New Furnishing event at the open field outside Tampines MRT station from now till Jan 13.

It will showcase mattresses from home-grown brand Four Star, with its queen-size Avalon mattress going for $1,999 (usual price $4,000), with free bedding accessories worth $800.

Also on sale are products from Gain City-exclusive Italian sofa brand Nazario, such as the Mixx 2 seater recliner sofa at $1,499 (UP $2,698).

Every $100 spent will give customers a chance to win a Volkswagen Beetle at the Gain City Grand Draw next month. Customers who make a minimum purchase of $1,500 (for participating brands) will receive a free WMF cookware set worth $457.

ISWITCH

The local electricity retailer, which has been serving over 3,000 corporate customers since 2015 before the market opened to residential customers, aims to broaden the conversation with its 20,000 customers into a lifestyle product by making it 'Easy to Switch and Easy to Save'.

Currently the cheapest rate in the market, iSwitch's two-year "Chope The Rate" Fixed Price product, at 0.164 cents/kWh, offers up to 30 per cent savings on home electricity bills. Sign up for its 'iPromo' and stand to receive a complimentary iPad for all three-year deals.

Other value-added items from iSwitch include free air-conditioning servicing and personal accident insurance from AIA, $50 bill rebates, 5 per cent UOB card payment rebates and 1 per cent POSB card payment rebates.