Shop safely and stay engaged at home

GAIN CITY

From June 6 to July 7, join the Gain City X Shopee 6.6 Great Shopee Sale. In fact, you can already enjoy exciting deals from now till June 6.

For instance, get 6 per cent off site-wide, with no minimum spend and no cap.

You can also get an additional 11 per cent off TVs and home appliances from brands such as Samsung, LG, Sony and Philips, as well as up to 70 per cent off the latest work from home electronics and gadgets, home appliances and entertainment, and air-conditioners.

Remember to stack both Gain City and Shopee vouchers for maximised savings too.

And on June 6 itself, look out for promotional prices on these items (before shop vouchers and Shopee vouchers are applied).

They include the Mitsubishi System 2 air-con ($2,269, usual price $2,758.80), Mitsubishi System 4 air-con ($4,269, usual price $5,206.80), Acer laptop 15.6 inch ($1,759, usual price $2,498), Asus Ax5400 gaming router ($339, usual price $389), Aiwa 55-inch UHD 4k Android TV ($659, usual price $1,299), Samsung top load washer ($339, usual price $479), Philips digital airfryer 2000w ($218, usual price $349) and Philips air purifier ($229, usual price $399).

Lastly, do not forget to mark your calendar for these special dates: The Gain City Home Appliances Sale@Shopee (June 11), Gain City X Shopee 618 Spike Day (June 18) and Gain City X Great Shopee Sale Finale Sale (July 7).

LIFEBUOY

Relive your childhood with the British germ protection soap brand's new Disney Classics Collection: Disney Princess and Winnie The Pooh hand sanitisers ($3.90 each).

The designs are inspired by the iconic and charming characters that have been around for decades.

The princess range features Rapunzel, Ariel, Cinderella and Belle while the other range is of Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore and Piglet.

Lifebuoy's Disney Princess hand sanitisers are now available both in-store and online at FairPrice, Watsons, Lazada, Shopee, Amazon, Qoo10 and RedMart, while the Winnie The Pooh hand sanitisers retail at Guardian, Guardian Online, Cold Storage and Giant.

SPH MALLS X GRABFOOD

Mix and match your orders from your favourite food and beverage (F&B) outlets in Paragon on GrabFood and pay just one delivery fee. Enter promo code PG8OFF upon checkout on the Grab app to enjoy $8 off your order with a minimum spend of $30 (applicable for self-collection too).

Over at The Seletar Mall, use the promo code TSM5OFF to enjoy $5 off with a minimum spend of $15 on GrabFood. The promo code is applicable for both delivery and self-collection orders as well as the Mix & Match feature, while stocks last.

And at The Clementi Mall, enjoy $5 off when you order from participating F&B outlets through GrabFood by entering the promo code TCMFOOD5 before checkout. This promotion is applicable under the Mix & Match feature and for both delivery and self-collection.

From now till June 13, shoppers at these three malls can enjoy a free 30-minute parking grace period to make the collection of daily essentials and meals more convenient.

NTUC CLUB

This June, stay home, stay safe and stay occupied with virtual activities for the whole family, from parent-child workshops to online courses for seniors.

Bento-making expert Mikamami will share tips and tricks on perfecting a healthy and appetising bento in a live Zoom class on June 26 and July 4 at 3pm.

This is free with the purchase of a New Mickey Eco Series Lunch Box at $42.90.

Register at www.gowheredowhat.com.sg/bento-making-full-class by June 23.

The healthy tuna sandwich-making workshop organised by Aranda Country Club is taking place on June 20 at noon via Zoom ($2 a person for Union members, $4 a person for guests). E-mail linda.yeo@arandaclub.org.sg to register by June 13.

Stay healthy and occupied with NTUC Club's online community engagement programmes this season too.

U Sports has set up a virtual jump rope challenge from now till June 30, where the top three highest number of skips in 30 seconds stand to win $50 Downtown East vouchers plus a pair of Wild Wild Wet tickets each.

Find out more at facebook.com/usports/photos/a.171707761470/10157961138916471

For teens who prefer e-sports, look out for U Sports' weekly online gaming sessions every Friday, featuring Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds on rotation.

Form teams of five and compete with other teams to win cash prizes. It takes place on June 4, 11, 18 and 25, from 6pm till late. Register for free at usports.com.sg/sporting-interests/e-sports/

Lastly, active-ager community U Live is offering digital courses for seniors looking to learn useful online skills for their daily lives, such as how to use Grab for a ride, connecting with family and friends digitally through Instagram and discovering a world of learning through NLB Mobile.

The courses take place on June 9, 16 and 23 respectively at 3pm.

Register for free at ulive.sg/index.php/live/44-uncategorised/1124-smartnationtogether-free-weekly-online-learning-sessions