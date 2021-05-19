Shop safely with Harvey Norman Factory Outlet's Top 40 clearance deals

Replace some old items with new buys during this work-from-home period.

Withretail still remaining open during phase two (heightened alert), shoppers should seize the opportunity to grab the Top 40 clearance deals of the week at Harvey Norman Factory Outlet, located at ESR BizPark, Chai Chee.

Not only is the store disinfected regularly so everyone can shop safely, you can also order in-store and enjoy next-day delivery. Terms and conditions apply.

Eyeing something new or thinking of replacing something old during this work-from-home period?

Then enjoy over 55 per cent off the LG 55-inch 4K Nanocell UHD Smart TV ($1,176, usual price $2,699; limited display sets, while stocks last).

The LG washer dryer is now going for $1,199 (check in-store for special price, usual price $1,809; plus five free boxes of Fiji Power Laundry Detergent Sheet worth $94.50), while the Karcher Easyfix Upright Steam Cleaner is now $198 (with a free Karcher VCH2 Handheld Vacuum worth $128, limited sets only).

Meanwhile, save $142 on the Nikon Coolpix High-Power Zoom Digital Camera ($297, usual price $439), save $186 on the Acer Aspire 5 ($812, usual price $998; exclusive to Harvey Norman, while stocks last) and save $20 on the Elecom folding laptop table 60cm ($49.90, usual price $69.90).

Do not forget to check out the Huawei Matepad T8 LTE ($198, with free powerbank and Bluetooth speaker worth $77.90), and receive up to 60 per cent off HP products (excludes ink, toner and drum).

Lastly, save $731 on the Serta Luxe100 Queen-size Pocketed Spring Mattress ($1,357, usual price $2,088), and enjoy up to 80 per cent off the furniture clearance sale (includes discontinued models, display and refurbished sets).

Free shuttle buses are available from Bedok, Pasir Ris and Tampines MRT stations to the factory outlet daily, from 7pm to 7.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 8.30pm on weekends and public holidays.

Zero per cent interest instalment payment plans are available, with minimum spend of $500 charged to major banks' credit cards.

And exclusively for DBS/POSB cardmembers, get a free $50 Harvey Norman voucher with minimum spend of $2,000 on a 24-month zero per cent instalment payment plan, limited to the first 420 redemptions.