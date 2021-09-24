Shop, save and win free groceries

FAIRPRICE

From now to Oct 27, NTUC Plus! and Plus! members can participate in FairPrice's Win 1 Year Of Free Groceries Lucky Draw and stand a chance to be one of seven grand winners to win one year of groceries worth $4,800 in LinkPoints.

Even if you do not nab the big prize, you may still end up as one of the 350 winners (50 winners weekly) to win $50 LinkPoints.

Simply spend a minimum of $1 in a single receipt to qualify for the lucky draw at any outlets of FairPrice, Warehouse Club, Unity, FairPrice Xpress and Cheers (excluding Cheers outlets at Nanyang Polytechnic, Tampines Hub, NUS Engineering, NUS Frontier Faculty of Science) and FairPrice Online.

Chances earned in a single transaction will be rounded down to the nearest dollar (for example, $1.95 spent = one chance). Purchases of statutory items (4D, Singapore Sweep, Toto, FairPrice gift vouchers and gift cards), cigarettes and infant milk powder (0 to 12 months), prescription and pharmacy-only medicines are excluded from the computation of the qualifying minimum spend.

Members must present their Plus! card at the point of sale, or use Scan & Go with their Plus! membership linked to the FairPrice app upon checkout.

Check if you have won via the FairPrice app under Accounts, or visit www.fairprice.com.sg/accounts

The list of winners with names and last four digits of mobile numbers will be published on www.fairprice.com.sg/promo/win-1-year-of-free-groceries

Winners will be contacted by phone within the next five working days after the Lucky Draw is conducted.

So if you are not a Plus! member yet, find out more details from FairPrice's cashiers about how you can sign up for the free Plus! membership.

Alternatively, sign up at bit.ly/FPWFG2021 and get $300 worth of Plus! partner vouchers.

Remember to opt in by checking the box for "I want to take part in all FairPrice lucky draws".

LinkPoints can be redeemed and used to offset your purchases by presenting your Plus! card at the point of purchase.

SINGAPORE FOOD MASTERS 2021

It is time to pick the nation's top 40 eateries, starting from today to Oct 23.

Visit sgfoodmasters.sg to cast your votes for your favourites that deserve to be crowned as the year's Singapore Food Masters of the North-South, Circle, North-East and East-West Zone, and stand to win $100 worth of shopping vouchers if the eatery you voted for captures the coveted title.

Among the competitors is Shi Zhi Wei Kitchen, located at 26 Jalan Membina, 431 Clementi Avenue 3 and 215 Jurong East Street 21.

Established in 2014, the authentic Chinese zi char brand offers a wide variety of seafood and claypot dishes prepared in a variety of ways, suitable for small to larger group gatherings.

If you prefer traditional chicken rice and Hong Kong roast meats, look no further than the recently rebranded Teik Kee, which was set up in 2014 and originally known as Kao Zi Wei.

Enjoy a hearty meal of charcoal-roasted delights such as roasted duck, roasted pork, roasted char siew and more. It is available at three outlets - Geylang Lorong 25A, 159A Hougang Street 11 and 476 Tampines Street 44.

Lastly, Daily Green - which was established in 2015 - can now be found at multiple locations across Singapore.

From the selection of ingredients and seasonings to the range of dishes to cater to a vegetarian diet, each meal contributes to diners' well-being and healthy lifestyle.

Daily Green is located at Geylang Lorong 25A, 431 Clementi Avenue 3, 721 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, 717 Yishun Street 71, 151 Lorong Chuan NTP+, 217 Bedok North Street 1, 3014B Ubi Road 1 and 3 St George's Road.

FRESH HY

Simplify laundry chores with the household cleaning product brand's new 4-in-1 Laundry Capsules, which help to keep laundry soft, clean and fresh-smelling.

Cleaning, anti-bacterial, anti-dust mite and colour protector properties are combined in a single capsule which can wash up to 4kg of laundry, providing eight times the cleaning power and 20 days of long-lasting fragrance, as well as keeping clothes brighter than ever.

The Fresh HY 4-in-1 Laundry Capsules come in three variants - Cherry Blossom, Rose and Lavender - and are available at $6.90 till Oct 14 (usual price $9.90) from FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant, Sheng Siong and RedMart.

And from Oct 7 to Nov 10 (excluding the week of Oct 28 to Nov 3), there is a buy one, get one free promotion for Fresh HY Laundry Capsules 20 pieces at FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant and Sheng Siong.

LIFEBUOY

The British germ protection soap brand's new Antibacterial Instant Foaming Handwash ($3.95) in two refreshing fragrances is set to make hand-washing a foamy and fun experience for both parents and children alike.

With nine times the moisturisers and infused with amino acids and glycerin, it is not just gentle on the skin, but also non-drying, ensuring hands stay moisturised and hydrated after.

It is also clinically proven to be safe even for infants and pregnant mothers and fights 99.9 per cent bacteria and harmful germs.

The Lifebuoy Antibacterial Foaming Handwash Moisturising Aloe Vera is available at FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant, Sheng Siong, Guardian, Watsons, Lazada, RedMart and Shopee, while the Lifebuoy Antibacterial Foaming Handwash Gentle Peach is retailing only at FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant and Sheng Siong.

MOIST DIANE

Go from strand to strength with the Japanese silicone-free haircare brand's first anti-hair fall series - Extra Hair Fall Control - that is clinically proven to reduce hair fall by 96 per cent.

Combining the regenerative power of organic argan oil and Protect Keratin to reduce breakage and provide intensive damage repair, the proprietary hair fall control formulation is enhanced with anti-inflammatory wasabi flavone that increases micro-circulation in the scalp and nutrient supply to hair follicles. Also, it is blended with sakura, pearl, rose, yuzu, pomegranate and ginseng extracts to deeply nourish the hair and provide nutrients necessary for scalp care and damage repair.

The Moist Diane Extra Hair Fall Control series ($16.90 each for the shampoo and treatment, and $18.90 for the scalp essence) is now available at FairPrice, Watsons, Don Don Donki, Venus Beauty, myCK and the Mandom Official Store on Shopee and Lazada.