Shop, see and get spooked

GAIN CITY

Check out the local consumer electronics retailer's first-ever air-conditioner and mattress trade-in event, taking place from Oct 31 to Nov 3, 10am to 9pm, at Safra Toa Payoh Level 1 Atrium.

Turn the air-con and mattress you have into the one you want, and enjoy great trade-in value when you trade-up. For instance, get up to $750 trade-in value for your old air-con when you trade up to participating brands.

In addition, enjoy up to $520 trade-in value for your old mattress and receive free bedding accessories worth up to $138 when you trade-up to a new King Koil mattress. Register for the event at bit.ly/2MAwoIV.

IKEA

Home furnishing solutions meet haute couture with the Swedish furniture retailer's limited edition Markerad collection, aimed at millennials who want to make a statement with their first home.

US fashion designer Virgil Abloh, founder of popular streetwear label Off-White, has collaborated with Ikea to turn everyday furniture into design icons. The collection will retail in Ikea stores from Oct 31.

DOWNTOWN EAST

Halloween Town: Yokai Festival returns for the second year tomorrow and Sunday.

Held at Downtown East, the free two-day event is expected to attract more than 2,000 fun-seekers from Oct 26 to 27.

Event highlights include the Yokai Night Parade, alongside plenty of family-friendly fringe activities happening from 2pm to 10pm, like shopping at the Underworld Market and designing your own Yokai mask.

CLARKE QUAY

Fox The Walking Dead Halloween 2019 will see Singapore's riverside entertainment landmark transform into a zombie colony. It takes place from Oct 31 to Nov 2, from 5pm, and admission is free.

Dive into a scavenger pit of severed body parts, take part in walker shoot-outs, get some flesh-melting gore make-up done and capture the moment with friends at a photo booth.

MURDOCH UNIVERSITY

Those seeking to pursue higher education can check out the Murdoch University Fair at Cineleisure Orchard from Nov 1 to Nov 3, 11am to 8pm.

The university offers more than 250 bachelor's degrees and a suite of postgraduate degree programmes, so whether you are fresh out of local polytechnic, or if you are looking to upgrade your options, there will be a programme that fits your interest and career goals.

Find out more murdochfair.kaplan.com.sg/.

STARHUB

The local telco has inked an agreement with the US National Basketball Association (NBA) to bring up to seven live games a week for the 2019-20 season. This will be through NBA TV (StarHub Ch 217), the NBA's 24/7 dedicated channel.

Additionally, StarHub is offering select NBA Playoffs games as well as the entire Conference Finals and the Finals.

With no contract, basketball lovers can sign up for the Go Max OTT pack at $19.90 a month to enjoy live coverage of the NBA games.