Shop, spend and do good at the same time

GAIN CITY

Start your early shopping adventure with fan favourite Autobot Bumblebee at the local consumer electronics and IT retailer, which is holding its annual Gain City Year End Sale from now till Dec 30.

Grab the best deals and offers for an extensive range of electronics and home appliances, while scoring bonus limited edition Bumblebee collectibles - in time for the upcoming release of the Transformers movie spin-off Bumblebee - and Gain City 2019 desk calendars (free with any minimum purchase of $50 in a single receipt).

Spend $100 to qualify for a grand draw in February, where one lucky winner stands to drive home a Volkswagen Beetle.

Gain City customers will also receive a variety of complimentary limited edition Bumblebee collectible giveaways (applicable for participating brands purchases only and while stocks last).

A 2.4m-tall Bumblebee standee will greet shoppers at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut. PHOTOS: GAIN CITY

Over at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut, photo opportunities abound with the 2.4m-tall Bumblebee standee.

Gain City has also launched its City Living Magazine, a 100-page lifestyle magazine positioned as the ultimate guide to innovative home living for Singapore homeowners.

A must-have for savvy and busy individuals, it will simplify the long and complex process of shopping for smart home appliances and furnishings with practical tips and articles.

City Living is sold at $5 at all Gain City outlets, major bookstores, petrol stations, convenience stores and supermarkets.

The retailer has also launched City Living magazine. PHOTOS: GAIN CITY

You can also order it online at www.gaincity.com or www.cityliving.com.sg.

NTUC FAIRPRICE

In support of Giving Week, which runs till Dec 5, the homegrown supermarket retailer's online shopping portal FairPrice On will make it more convenient for the community to show their concern for and share a little love with others in need.

PHOTOS: NTUC FAIRPRICE

Through the FairPrice Shop & Donate campaign, shoppers can choose from a list of more than 70 Social Service Organisations (SSOs) and donate according to each organisation's wish list of groceries for beneficiaries.

Just add the items to your cart and select Shop & Donate as your delivery option. FairPrice will absorb delivery fees for all donations.

Spread the spirit of giving at www.fairprice.com.sg/DonatetoSSOrg or download the FairPrice On app and find Shop & Donate under the 'More' section at 'What's on'.

COLD STORAGE

Help the disadvantaged in A Christmas Wonderland by the local supermarket chain.

Donate and watch the Christmas Living Statue come to life. Proceeds go to the Care Community Services Society (CCSS).

PHOTOS: COLD STORAGE

From December, shoppers will be welcomed by roving Santas and Santarinas creating festive balloon sculptures and spreading Christmas cheer.

Complimentary gift wraps and wrapping service will be available when you spend a minimum of $60 in a single receipt.

Till Dec 14, UOB credit card holders who spend $60 or $80 in a single receipt can receive a $5 or $10 voucher respectively.

Local reality TV cooking series MasterChef Singapore winner Zander Ng will be creating a Christmas dish at Cold Storage Plaza Singapura tomorrow between 1pm and 3pm.