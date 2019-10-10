Shop up a storm on Qoo10 Day

Don't miss Qoo10's attractive sales during its third annual celebration of Qoo10 Day, which takes place every Oct 10.

For today only, while promotional stocks last, the Singapore-based e-commerce platform is offering savings on a variety of products.

Snag a 32-inch Xiaomi Smart TV (English version, 10 sets) at just $99 (usual price $588).

Or get a pair of FitFlop iQushion slippers at $39 (usual price $79) and Byford Men's Woven Boxer Shorts (two pieces) for $8.90 (usual price $19.90).

Beauty junkies can purchase the Elizabeth Arden Lip Protectant Stick SPF 15 with eight hours protection at $9.90 (usual price $19.99) and Innisfree My Real Squeeze Mask (10 pieces) at $6.50 (usual price $10.90), while those with young children can stock up on Bello Wet Wipes (80 sheets x 10 packs) for $9.90 (usual price $30).

Enjoy a Milo Dinosaur Cake (18cm x 18cm) for $17.90 (usual price $29.90) or prep meals with the PowerPac 1.1 litre Multi-Cooker Steamboat Pot with free barbecue plate (limited to 100 sets) for $15.90 (usual price $59.80).

The Kinohimitsu Bird Nests with Jasmine Flower (6 x 75g) is now at $19.80 (usual price $35.90), and Carlsberg Green Label Beer (24 x 320ml) is going for $43.50 (usual price $55).

Mr Sam Too, general manager of Qoo10 Singapore, told The New Paper: "We use Qoo10 Day as an opportunity to show our appreciation for the constant support of our users, both buyers and sellers, by putting together highly attractive deals that excite our buyers and help them score significant savings, while providing ample opportunities for sellers to launch new products or make a big sales push for popular bestsellers."

He added: "Year on year, we have seen the average value of checkout carts increasing. This is an important indicator that Singapore's online shoppers are increasingly trusting of e-commerce platforms and sources, and feel greater confidence than before in making high-value purchases online, such as refrigerators, smart TVs, premium smartphones and more."