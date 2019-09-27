Shop till you drop

METRO

Grab this opportunity to clear out the department store's flagship Centrepoint outlet as it enters its final week of operation and closes for good on Oct 6.

Highlights from the bedding, bed linen and bath departments include Balmain 100% Egyptian Cotton 980 Thread Count Bedset Queen - King at $189 (usual price $559 to $579), Intero 100% Bamboo Fibre Bedset Queen - King at $199 (usual price $410 to $440) and Eurotex Egyptian Cotton Bedset at $149 to $159 (usual price $599 to $659).

If you are looking for beds, opt for the Simmons Beautyrest Classic and Beautyrest Solaire (up to 45 per cent off plus free bed frame) and King Koil Sleep Definition Celebration Queen Mattress at $888 (usual price $5,999).

On top of home clearance items offered at up to 90 per cent off, bid your price on display sets and if the price is right, Metro will let it go.

Top deals include the WMF Diadem Plus 3-piece Cookware Set at $99 (usual price $189), WMF Provence Plus 24cm Stockpot at $55 (usual price $99) and La Gourmet 32cm Nitriding Cast Iron Wok at $139 (usual price $259.90).

What is more, women's shoe brands such as Melissa are going for up to 40 per cent off, and enjoy special buys on FitFlop, Skechers and Ecco.

METRO

COURTS

Get your hands on selected models from the new iPhone 11 range at Courts' Megastore in Tampines, Causeway Point, Funan, Orchard as well as Courts online.

The local retailer of home electronics, IT products and furniture is also offering a competitive three-year extended warranty package that customers can buy along with the new device. Prices start at $229 for the iPhone 11 64GB and capped at $299 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB

The package - offered under Courts' in-house solutions provider Guru - covers unlimited hardware and software repairs on manufacturer faults as well as a one-time no-charge accidental damage coverage.

Two-year extended warranty packages are also available, starting from $179.

Shoppers are also able to purchase new iPhone accessories to complement their purchase.

COURTS

IKEA

Get ready to revamp your home with the Swedish furniture retailer without breaking the bank.

Enjoy even lower prices on the elegant three-seat Lidhult sofa-bed with chaise lounge in Lejde red brown ($2,199, usual price $2,489) that comes with a 10-year guarantee, the Vedbo armchair in Gunnared blue ($249, usual price $329) or the trusty Sandared pouffe ($69, usual price $89) that can be used as a footrest or extra seat.

Plus, enjoy 50 per cent off delivery fees for both online and in-store purchases from today to Oct 13.

IKEA

SENSODYNE

The US toothpaste brand has introduced the Sensitivity & Gum dual-action toothpaste ($9.50), which has been clinically proven to relieve sensitivity and improve gum health.

Its formula works to actively build a layer over sensitive areas to protect against sensitivity, while targeting and removing plaque bacteria that can cause swollen bleeding gums and other gum issues.

With daily use, these two common dental problems can be taken under control, based on dentists' recommendations.

Sensodyne Sensitivity & Gum, also available in Whitening, is now available at pharmacies and supermarkets.