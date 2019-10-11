Shop till you drop

GAIN CITY

Home owners can look forward to the local consumer electronics retailer's first three-in-one event taking place tomorrow and Sunday, 12pm to 6pm, at Gain City Ang Mo Kio.

Firstly, enjoy the best group buy deals from all leading electronic brands like Samsung, LG, Sony and more with the lowest price guaranteed, or get a refund of up to 350 per cent on the price difference.

Next, score up to $750 exclusive trade-in value for your old washer, $1,200 for your fridge and $1,900 for your TV when you trade-up at the event. Limited stocks are available, and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Lastly, check out the Gain City x Brandt Kitchen Revolution (French Edition) offering kitchen appliance packages galore for the kitchen of your dreams and savings on ovens, hobs, cooker hoods and washers.

In addition, join the Sure Win Lucky Dip with any purchase from Brandt and win prizes worth up to $999 or stand a chance to win back all items purchased for free.

Pay with FavePay to enjoy 2 per cent cashback, plus an additional 2 per cent cashback at this event, for a limited time only.

NOMADX

Treat yourself to October deals at Plaza Singapura's multi-label concept space at Level 3.

From now till Oct 31, 1pm to 10pm, head down for a complimentary dessert by Annette Ice Cream. Simply present your redemption card, which can be collected after signing up at The Dessert Museum pop-up at Plaza Singapura Main Atrium Level 1.

Available flavours include Raspberry Cheesecake, Milk & Cream and Cool Cat Coconut. Limited to one redemption per card, for the first 100 customers a day.

And on Oct 19, from 2pm to 3.30pm, customise your very own nail polish at Nail Deck, where all formulations are cruelty-free, vegan-free and 9-free, which means it is free of nine potentially harmful chemicals. Prices start at $75 a person, and $120 for two.

NomadX is also home to Roses & Rhinos' latest Urban Warrior Collection for children (from $34 to $60) - featuring playful designs and geometric prints inspired by street art in Bali - and local streetwear labels such as The Lucky Shop and Evenodd with apparel ranging from the quirky to the classic.

NOMADX : Roses & Rhinos' Urban Warrior Collection for children features geometric prints.

IKEA

From Oct 14 to 20, any purchase of 12 meatballs and a mushroom soup at the Ikea Alexandra and Tampines restaurants contributes to alleviating hunger in Singapore.

In conjunction with World Food Day, which is celebrated annually on Oct 16 around the world, the Swedish furniture retailer is partnering with Food From The Heart to help fund a food distribution programme for the less fortunate.

Usually priced at $12, the set will be available for purchase at $9.90 during this limited period, with $4 from each portion sold going towards Food From The Heart.

HEALTH FIESTA

The fifth edition of the premier health, wellness and nutrition event is back at Singapore Expo Hall 4B from today to Sunday, 11am to 9pm (Sunday till 8pm). Admission is free.

It features more than 100 exhibitors and 200 brands, as well as free informative sessions by doctors and traditional Chinese medicine physicians, cooking demonstrations, sharing sessions with celebrities and an engaging forum by the Society for Men's Health.

And for the first time, the highly-anticipated 23rd APHCA Hair & Makeup Olympics will take place today and tomorrow.

Held in conjunction with the International Beauty & Wellness Professionals Forum, it will showcase the exciting Nail and Lashes and Hair and Makeup competitions.