Shop till you drop with these top deals

GAIN CITY

Stay on the cutting edge of the ever-changing tech space and snag the coolest gadgets at the Gain City Tech Show, happening tomorrow and Sunday at the Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut and gaincity.com.

Expect massively discounted laptops from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo going for up to 70 per cent off and wireless earbuds with great sound and equally awesome battery life.

Grab the Apple AirPods for $99 (usual price $239) with minimum purchase of a single item at $1,000 and above (one each customer), Samsung smartphone with 32GB ROM and 2GB RAM for $99 (usual price $198) with any purchase of $250 and above, and receive a free Wyfy Beam (worth $49) with any purchase of selected brands of air conditioners and TVs.

Other attractive deals include the Nintendo Switch Lite ($269, usual price $329), JBL Free X Truly wireless in-ear headphones ($99, usual price $249), Sonos Beam ($649, usual price $699), Lenovo Tablet M10 ($269, usual price $399), PlayStation 4's 500GB PS4 Party Bundle ($449, usual price $549), Apple iPad 10.2 (128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular) ($762, usual price $849) and Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 ($459, usual price $599).

Look out also for bargains on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (from $1,688), Samsung Galaxy S20+ ($1,498, with free $100 Gain City voucher and free gift), Apple MacBook Pro 2.4Ghz ($2,599, with free Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 worth $229 or Apple AirPods with charging case worth $268) and GoPro Hero8 Black Action Camera ($549, with free Shorty Tripod, batteries and 3-Way Mount).

On top of that, six social media influencers - @seraphinagenesis, @glenncheow, @kazzrozza, @cyrustalks, @musicalvina and @smilealotgal - will be at the show to help you shop.

They will also be introducing their favourite tech gadgets live on facebook@likegaincity tomorrow at 2pm.

And for new home owners looking to give their smart homes an upgrade, Gain City's group buy event at the same venue will give you extra discounts to boot.

Simply sign up for the group buy scheme via gaincity.com/groupbuy along with details of what you are looking for and head to the event tomorrow and on Sunday.

Interior designers from Azcendant, TBG Interior Design, Luxurious Design and Rezt & Relax Interior will advise which gadgets and tools to consider, from voice-command appliances to door locks you can access with a tap on your phone screen.

To top it off, receive an additional 2 per cent cashback and up to 4x GrabRewards points when you pay via FavePay at the show.

You can get to the 11-storey Gain City Megastore via a free shuttle service.

It is available daily from 11am to 10pm and departs from Yew Tee MRT station every eight minutes and at the bus stop opposite Lot One Shoppers' Mall near Choa Chua Kang MRT station every 22 minutes.

CAPITALAND MALLS

With the March school holidays just around the corner, CapitaLand malls are running shopping and dining cashback deals across 14 shopping malls.

Shoppers and diners will also enjoy free parking as they take advantage of these good deals during their lunch and dinner hours.

From now till Sunday, be one of the first 200 shoppers to receive a $20 eCapitaVoucher when you enjoy a meal worth at least $60 at any food and beverage store in participating malls.

From March 16 to 22, be one of the first 200 shoppers to spend a minimum of $100 at any retail store and receive a $40 eCapitaVoucher at participating malls.

CapitaStar members also reap while they shop from now till March 29 by offsetting their purchases with their CapitaVouchers worth a minimum of $50 and receive 5,000 Star$ (a $5 CapitaVoucher) in return.

IKEA

Uncover the secret to a good night's sleep with fun-filled activities and deals happening in stores at the Swedish furniture retailer's Zzzzz Better Sleep Week.

Start the day with Ikea's $1.50 breakfast set, or do a pit stop for lunch with the baked rosemary chicken leg and the Swedish meatball combo. Children eat free when you purchase a main on the regular adult menu.

From tomorrow to March 22, participate in a series of workshops, from picking the right mattress to perfecting the design of your bedroom for optimal sleep comfort. To register for the activities at Ikea Alexandra or Ikea Tampines, visit ikea.sg/sleepweek. The first 30 pre-registered participants will receive a goodie bag worth $30.

Get the most bang out of your buck by bidding for a piece of furniture at the As-Is department auction, which begins at 5pm on weekends.

Prices start from $5 and items are on a first-come, first-serve basis, while stocks last.

Also, one lucky Ikea Family member stands a chance to win one million Ikea Family points worth $10,000. From now till March 22, members get one chance in the draw with every $200 spent in a single receipt. Terms and conditions apply.

BHG AND NOMADX

With World Sleep Day happening today, the departmental store chain and multi-label concept space at Plaza Singapura are offering items to help you get some quality shut-eye.

At BHG, check out the Cooling Pillows by Nature Basics ($49.90 to $69.90) and Microfibre Quilt by Snowdown ($188 to $438). Over at NomadX, scent the bedroom with Asia Lite Room Fragrance by Singapore Memories ($65) or Organic Rose Hip Oil by Melvita ($55), or pamper yourself with products like the Heimish Bulgarian Rose Water Hydrogel Eye Patch ($19.90) and I'm From Rice Mask ($39.90) from My Beauty Moments.

COURTS

Courts' ongoing Greatest Price Showdown IT and electrical show boasts the lowest prices guaranteed, with deals galore on top products at all Courts' 14 stores and www.courts.com.sg

Get a new PC or notebook and you will be the proud owner of these gifts: free Microsoft Office 365P worth $108 with minimum spend of $999; free tablet worth $139 with minimum spend of $1,299; and free 32-inch HD LED TV worth $319 with minimum spend of $1,699.

Bargain hunters can also receive a free Google Nest Mini worth $79 with minimum spend of $299 on a new mobile phone.

And with any purchase of a 55-inch TV and above, get a JBL soundbar worth $299 at just $129.

Save water and money on your bills too as three- to four-ticks washers are going at a whopping $700 off, with a $50 grocery voucher thrown in for selected models.

If you are a big gamer, get 5 per cent off Nintendo games and accessories with purchase of a Nintendo Switch Console.

And with minimum spend of $88 worth of small domestic appliances, you can get a 1.5-litre Sona blender for just $15 (usual price $49.90).

COLD STORAGE

Enjoy Easter-rrific finds at the local supermarket chain and celebrate with a variety of exclusive classic treats and Easter must-haves.

Cold Storage boasts the widest range of Easter confectionery in Singapore and also has an Easter-themed in-store contest that is sure to have families hopping for joy.

Swiss chocolatier Lindt has been a mainstay on Cold Storage shelves, and its exclusive Gold Bunny chocolate (milk and dark chocolate) is the perfect Easter treat.

It is made from the finest chocolate, covered in a gold shiny foil and finished with a little bell on a red velvet ribbon.

For a child-friendly option, turn to the Zaini chocolate eggs, which come in character-themed packets of three.

For the second year in a row, Cold Storage is collaborating with Baker & Cook on the sale of hot cross buns. With every pack sold, one dollar will be donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

What's more, stand a chance to win $100 worth of Dairy Farm gift vouchers by playing the Brands You Love Play & Win Easter Hunt.

Simply scan the quick response code located on shelves in-store, watch the video and spot the brands you love.

For more details, check out the Cold Storage Facebook page.