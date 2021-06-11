Shop your blues away - from home

WALCH

Keep yourself well protected in a cute style with the household and personal care product manufacturer's My Melody special-edition hand sanitiser.

By simply inserting the 20ml Walch hand sanitiser - proven to kill 99.9 per cent of germs - into the My Melody holder, you can conveniently meet your hand sanitising needs on the go.

Walch's exclusive bundle ($13.90) comes with a 20ml hand sanitiser, six refill bottles and the My Melody bottle holder, and is available at FairPrice stores and FairPrice Online.

DARLIE

Start your day naturally fresh with the new Darlie Green Sens toothpaste range, which consists of the Forest Fresh toothpaste and Chrysanthemum Gum Care toothpaste variants.

The former contains podocarpus which is rich in phytoncides (wood essential oils), fir needles and rosemary essences, and helps to remove plaque while giving a delightful feel of pine forests and fresh breath.

Meanwhile, the latter contains chamomile essences from France and snow chrysanthemum from the Kunlun Mountains, and is effective in maintaining gum health and strengthening teeth.

They are formulated with 96 per cent naturally derived ingredients and have no added artificial sugar, colours, flavours, alcohol and preservatives.

The Darlie Green Sens toothpastes ($8.80) are an addition to the Darlie Natural Oral Care range, which includes the Darlie Eco Green toothbrushes ($6.90) in Green Tea and Charcoal with biodegradable handles.

They are available at FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant, Sheng Siong, Prime, Watsons and Guardian, as well as online retailers RedMart, Shopee and the Darlie official store on Shopee and Lazada.

BREEZE

Say goodbye to messy spillage and the hassle of measuring detergent with the US laundry detergent brand's 3-in-1 Power Laundry Capsules that come packed in water-soluble pods and contain three pre-measured liquids.

Each capsule is power-packed with naturally derived enzymes and fragrance to effortlessly remove 99 stubborn stains, while leaving a natural light scent and freshness on clothes.

It is also 99.9% anti-bacterial and anti-dust mites, and suitable for indoor drying.

The Breeze 3-in-1 Power Laundry Capsules ($9.45 for 18 capsules) come in three fragrances - Sakura Blossom, Fresh Lavender and Fresh Eucalyptus - and is available online and in stores at FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant, Amazon, RedMart and the Unilever official store on Lazada and Shopee.

AVEENO

Created with relaxing lavender and vanilla scents to calm and comfort the little ones before bedtime and prepare them for a good night's sleep, Aveeno Baby Calming Comfort range is the US skincare brand's latest bedtime collection that is hypoallergenic and gentle on sensitive young skin.

The Baby Calming Comfort Bath ($13.90) contains soothing oats to cleanse baby's delicate skin gently, while the Baby Calming Comfort Lotion ($16.90) contains dimethicone skin protectant and skin nourishing oatmeal formula to moisturise baby's skin for 24 hours. In addition, the products are non-greasy and free of parabens, steroids and phthalates.

The Aveeno Baby Calming Comfort range is available at FairPrice, Watsons and the Johnson & Johnson official store on Lazada and Shopee.

SIMPLE

Keep skin looking and feeling its best with the UK skincare brand's Kind to Skin - Clean Daily Care range, which includes cleansing facial wipes, soothing facial toner, micellar cleansing water, refreshing facial wash, moisturising facial wash, and hydrating light moisturiser.

Not only are they hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and dermatologically tested and approved, they are free of artificial perfumes, colours and harsh chemicals, making them suitable for all skin types.

Simple also infuses Triple Purified Water - a substance that undergoes an advanced multi-step purifying process - into its products to give users clean, fresh and hydrated skin without irritation.

Simple's Kind to Skin - Clean Daily Care range ($3.50 to $16.90) is available at FairPrice, Watsons, Guardian and the Unilever International flagship store on Lazada and Shopee.

GAIN CITY

The local consumer electronics and air-conditioner retailer has launched three specially customised SpongeBob SquarePants thermos flasks to help raise funds for Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital.

Head to Gain City's showrooms and speciality stores islandwide to purchase these 500ml collectibles at only $10 each. The double-walled, vacuum-insulated flask allows drinks to stay hot or cold for up to 12 hours.

All proceeds will be donated to Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital for its purchase of a minivan specially fitted with an automatic wheelchair lifter to transport patients with mobility impairment and physical handicap.

L'OREAL PARIS

Step into the light with the French cosmetic company's new range of four lightweight, anti-ageing UV Defender sunscreens - Bright and Clear, Matte and Fresh, Moisture and Fresh, and Correct and Protect - with SPF 50+ PA++++ that work well in Singapore's hot and humid weather.

Made for everyday use and easy to wear, the sun protection serums are powered by skin-loving active ingredients for youthful-looking skin.

Not only does the new formula provide eight hours of hydration to the skin, it also fights off harmful PM2.5 micropollutants.

L'Oreal Paris' UV Defender sunscreens (usual price $29.90) are available at FairPrice, Watsons, Guardian and Shopee, with up to 30 per cent off this month.

OLAY

Supercharge your skincare routine with the US skincare brand's new Super Serums, powered by niacinamide to target a range of skin types for the ultimate natural glow-up.

The collection features three products - Olay White Radiance Niacinamide + Vitamin C Super Serum, Olay White Radiance Niacinamide + Hyaluronic Super Serum and Olay White Radiance Niacinamide + Cica Super Serum.

Each is mixed with vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and centella asiatica extract, and penetrates 10 layers deep into the skin to boost hydration, even out skin tone and fade away dark spots and discoloration.

The Olay White Radiance Super Serums ($59.90 a bottle) are available at FairPrice, Watsons, Guardian, Lazada and Shopee.