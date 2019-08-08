Shop your heart out this long National Day weekend

IKEA

From today till Aug 18, enjoy big savings on your favourite products during the Swedish furniture retailer's end-of-season clearance.

Shop to your heart's content and outfit your home with items such as the Industriell shelving unit ($99 each, usual price $199), Industriell bench ($99, usual price $159) and the Blavinda queen-sized quilt cover and pillowcase set ($39.90, usual price $79).

What's more, Ikea Family members get an extra 10 per cent off home furnishing products on clearance in-store and a free Gooey Cake with purchase of the Salmon dish ($9.90, usual price $11.90).

Throughout August, a new dish will be rolled out every week. They include Soy Braised Chicken Leg Set ($6.90), Biryani Chicken Leg Set ($6.90) and Ayam Penyet Set ($6.90) for lunch (10.30am to 3pm) and dinner (5pm to 9.30pm) on weekdays.

IKEA

FORUM THE SHOPPING MALL

To celebrate National Day, Kind Kones is giving away free red vegan wholemeal cones from its ice cream cart tomorrow from 2pm at the mall's main entrance.

FORUM THE SHOPPING MALL

Then head to its outlet at B1-27 with your free cone and complete it with a yummy scoop of ice cream ($4, or $5 for premium selection). Also on offer is a limited-edition Singaporean-style ice cream sandwich.

From today, you can redeem a Pleats Please Issey Miyake scarf with a minimum spend of $1,600(maximum three same-day receipts), or redeem $10 worth of McDonald's vouchers with a minimum spend of $120 in a single receipt from Aug 16.