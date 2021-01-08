Shop your way to Chinese New Year

COMPASS ONE

Reach for happiness and good fortune at the shopping mall this Chinese New Year.

Collect a six-piece hongbao pack with minimum spend of $38 from now to Feb 14 and receive a $5 Compass One voucher when you charge a minimum of $128 to your Citi Credit Card.

What is more, from Monday to Feb 21, guess the number of items inside the cylinders located at the Level 2 Atrium. Write your answer, name and contact number on the back of any in-mall receipt and drop it into the entry box to win exciting prizes. No minimum spend is required.

GAIN CITY

With rainfall increasing this month, it is time to get help to dry your laundry speedily. Save $221 on the Beko 7kg Vented Dryer ($368, usual price $589) at the local consumer electronics and air-conditioner retailer's showrooms or at https://bit.ly/3hGogEM - and get a free stacking kit and free delivery.

This promotion is limited to 88 sets.

The vented tumble dryer uses sensor programmes to automatically detect the level of dampness in your garments, stopping the cycle when the perfect level of dryness has been achieved.

It also boasts an automatic anti-creasing function, timed programme and child safety lock.

NEW MOON

A reunion dinner will not be complete without pen cai, a piping hot dish filled with some of the most treasured delicacies, which also makes for an excellent gift.

The local food brand's Premium Prosperity Abalone Treasure Pot 1.2kg contains six pieces of New Moon Whole Japanese Species Baby Abalone and other premium ingredients such as chestnut, mushroom, bamboo pith, bailing mushroom, bamboo shoot, dried scallop, all double boiled in a thick and smooth chicken soup base.

Ready to eat and easy to prepare, it serves up to six people.

It is now available at Newmoon.com.sg, major supermarkets, pharmacies islandwide and major online marketplaces at a promotional price of $69.90. Terms and and conditions apply.

In addition, receive a free WMF Palma 12 pieces cutlery set (worth $89) with your purchase.

Meanwhile, score a year's supply of New Moon abalone in the #NewMoonCNY Taste of Love contest.

Post an image with your loved ones and tag them with @NewMoonSG and #NewMoonCNY on Facebook/Instagram and caption a heartwarming message.

The three most heartening entries stand to win 52 cans of New Moon New Zealand Abalone.

DARLIE

If you are looking for a little extra sparkle in your smile, the toothpaste brand's latest All Shiny White Supreme Enzyme Toothpaste delivers five times stain dissolvability power and stain removal for whiter and brighter teeth.

Formulated with fine whitening micro particles, it can help disintegrate tough stains and plaque that stick to tooth surfaces and break them into smaller particles, so you can easily brush them away.

It also has a high-density protective shield to prevent stains caused by red wine, tea and coffee from forming again.

The Darlie All Shiny White Supreme Enzyme Toothpaste 120g ($5.90) is now available in fresh mint and floral fresh at leading supermarkets, retail outlets and Darlie's official Shopee store http://bit.ly/DarlieSupremeEnzyme.

MOUNTAIN DEW

The US carbonated soft drink brand, which has deep roots in e-sports and the gaming industry and culture, has announced a global partnership with one of the most popular mobile games in the world, PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile (PUBG Mobile).

Fans in specific international markets, including Malaysia and Singapore, can unlock rewards and in-game prizes with the purchase of specially marked Mountain Dew products.

Mountain Dew is introducing the PUBG Mobile Dew Challenge 2020, which ends on Jan 30, at Malaysia and Singapore's largest amateur PUBG Mobile Championship to showcase talents who will compete for a share of an estimated $65,000 in prizes.

OMNIMEAT

A unique blend of plant-based proteins that bear a striking resemblance to traditional meat in both flavour and appearance, OmniMeat Luncheon and OmniMeat Strip offer sustainable and healthier alternatives to their meat counterparts without compromising on taste and texture.

An impactful milestone in food technology, the innovative products created by Green Monday Group are a result of years of research and development.

They are also featured in exclusive menus created in collaboration with local food and beverage group Collin's.

OmniMeat Luncheon ($8.80 a pack, usual price $9.35), OmniMeat Strip ($6.95 a pack, usual price $7.55) and OmniMeat Mince (two packs for $9) are now available at selected FairPrice outlets, other major supermarkets and selected online retail platforms until the end of next month.

CETAPHIL

The US dermatological skincare brand's Bright Healthy Radiance range for face - developed with dermatologists and formulated with clinically proven proprietary Gentle Bright Technology - contains a blend of skin brightening ingredients, including Niacinamide (vitamin B3) and sea daffodil.

This gentle yet effective regimen helps to boost brightness, even out skin tone and visibly correct dark spots without irritation in just four weeks, even for those with sensitive skin.

It consists of the Brightness Reveal Creamy Cleanser ($15.90), Brightness Refresh Toner ($19.90), Brightening Day Protection Cream ($39.90) and Brightening Night Comfort Cream ($39.90).

Cetaphil's Bright Healthy Radiance range is now available at Unity, Guardian, Watsons and official Cetaphil online stores.