Shopping deals and stay-home meals

IKEA

Make staying at home feel like the best staycation ever with the Swedish furniture retailer's new products that add just the right splash of colour to brighten the space.

Get a tropical theme with the Skogsfibbla quilt cover and pillowcase. Check out the Gracios and Rorande series - filled with vibrant patterns and fun prints - for the little ones, or lounge on your sofa with the pink and green Klarafina and Moakajsa cushions embroidered and handmade by skilled female artisans in India.

You can also go back in time and experience some retro fever with the Stursk wall clock, a modern take on an old grandfather clock, or rely on the Simrishamn lamp series that gives a diffused mood light for relaxing evenings and works perfectly in any room.

These April releases ($9.90 to $99) are now available at Ikea's online store, while stocks last.

IKEA

MARKS & SPENCER

Go gourmet at home with none of the fuss with the British lifestyle retailer's ready-prepared food options and recipes that will streamline your day-to-day meal preparations.

The Best Ready Meals range of prepared meals include Italian classics like Mushroom Pappardelle pasta ($9.90) and pizzas like Mozzarella Di Bufala Margherita ($18.90), woodfired to deliver a flavourful punch to your palette.

There are also British classics to choose from, like Fish & Chips ($9.90) and vegetarian options such as Vegetable Moussaka ($11.90).

For those wishing to inject more original twists to their dinnertime experience, turn to the Cook With M&S range of recipes and ingredients for an added flavour boost.

All products are now available at Marks & Spencer Foodhalls at Wheelock Place, VivoCity, Parkway Parade and One Raffles Place.

MARKS & SPENCER

COURTS

The local IT, electrical and furniture retailer has launched its #StayHomeWithCOURTS sale at www.courts.com.sg/promotion, offering a variety of online-only promotions to enable shoppers to stay safe and enjoy retail therapy from the comfort of their homes.

Upgrade your home entertainment experience with a gift-with-purchase, with a minimum spend on a new TV.

Gifts include a free Google Nest worth $79 (with minimum spend of $1,499), free Tefal Airforce Handstick Vacuum worth $199 (with minimum spend of $2,999) and free Apple AirPods worth $239 (with minimum spend of $3,999).

Buy fridges, washers, dryers, dishwashers, built-in ovens and cookers as well as hoods and hobs and get up to $1,000 in grocery vouchers with minimum spend.

Same-day delivery for such large domestic appliances - and TVs if there is room - is available at $50.

Stay cool during this period as you work and learn from home by picking up an air conditioner.

Receive a free 43-inch Full HD TV with minimum spend of $3,599 and above on split air conditioners, or top up $199 for a 50-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV.

You'll also get a free material upgrade with minimum spend of $3,099 and above, and free six-year air conditioner basic protection plan plus free installation, delivery and three-year installation warranty.

Make sure you've got your small kitchen and living room appliances covered too.

Pay only $29 for a Philips 450W Blender (usual price $59) with a minimum spend of $99 on small domestic appliances.

Don't forget your mobile tech needs as well.

Buy a Google Pixel 4 or 4XL and get a free Google Nest Hub worth $189, or buy a tablet and get a free Veger 10,000mAh Power Bank Dual USB with LED worth $49.90 with a minimum spend of $399.

Alternatively, purchase selected mobile phone models and get free iWalk earbuds worth $109 with a minimum spend of $399, as well as 50 per cent off your screen protector.

Take this time to upgrade your living space with great furniture deals, such as 20 per cent off recliners as well as 8 per cent off with minimum spend of $499 (with promo code FURN8) or 12 per cent off with minimum spend of $999 (with promo code FURN12).