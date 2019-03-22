Shopping deals around town

Courts' Causeway Point outlet has been refreshed to provide shoppers with a next-generation store experience.

COURTS

The local retailer of home electronics, IT and furniture products will officially unveil its newly refurbished Causeway Point store to the public tomorrow, part of Courts' move to revitalise its physical store network with a next-generation experience.

What's more, this weekend's opening sale has $21,000 worth of attractive prizes up for grabs, like a free Marvel Air Purifier worth $499 with minimum purchase of $2,999 storewide (limited to the first 25 customers a day).

Shoppers can enjoy exciting in-store activities such as $1 auction deals, sure-win lucky dip, hourly deals, meet-and-greet with UFM100.3 DJs Andrew and Limei, and a cooking workshop with chef Siti Mastura Alwi.

Boasting over 34,000 sq ft of redesigned space, the Causeway Point store features a freshly painted interior, tailored spot lighting fixtures and minimalist light grey flooring.

The open and welcoming design encourages shoppers to take their time and browse, while the redesigned furniture showroom displays Courts' latest made-to-order and ready-stocked models for homeowners to try out.

The new IT and electrical range has been carefully curated to offer the latest models on the market coupled with the best value, including the new Asus and Lenovo concepts and the latest gaming models from Acer, Alienware, HP, Razer, and Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 gaming stations.

IKEA

To celebrate Swedish Waffle Day on March 25, the Swedish furniture retailer is running a promotional item on its menu, Waffles with Chicken Tenders and Fries ($5).

The perfect marriage of sweet and savoury, succulent chicken tenders and crispy French fries are paired with soft waffles and drenched in luscious maple syrup.

It is available for one day only at both Ikea outlets.

GUARDIAN HEALTH & BEAUTY

Unlock the unique blueprint of your life and get ahead in your wellness game at the local health and beauty chain's stores.

As an advocate of healthy beauty, Guardian has partnered with DNAcode, Asia's leading genetic test provider, to deliver an actionable detailed report with fitness and nutrition recommendations.

The Lifestyle DNA Test Kit provides results in four areas: Weight loss ability, food, nutrients and responses to exercises - unique to your DNA.

The test kit is painless, non-invasive and comes with a swab test.

The test kit retails exclusively at all Guardian outlets for $39.

MUJI

For its spring/summer Linen Collection 2019, the eco-friendly Japanese retail brand introduces the use of organically grown linen, a fabric that is becoming increasingly rare today.

The Men's Linen Series ($53 to $129) introduces an open collar for the short-sleeved shirts and a wider selection of colours; while the Ladies' Linen Series ($49 to $79) boasts new additions such as the Open Neck Short Sleeve Shirt, Stand Collar Dress and French Linen Half Pants. Both collections - and the water-repellent sneakers that prevent tired feet (usual price $43) - are at 15 per cent off from now till April 3 or while stocks last, and they are available at all Muji stores.

TAOBAO

The Chinese online shopping website will be launching its home and living brand Jiyoujia with a revamped showcase at the Taobao Home showcase, first launched last November at Plaza Singapura's multi-label concept space NomadX, today.

Prompted by the demand for smaller-format Scandinavian-inspired furniture among local shoppers, the showcase will feature a range of products from beds to kitchen cabinets by two of the best-selling merchants on the Jiyoujia platform.

KISS92

German pet food brand Happy Dog Happy Cat is the main presenter for the local radio station's Pets Day Out event on Sunday, 9am to 3pm, at Angsana Green at East Coast Park.

Join the Pet Adoption drive and win prizes in the owner and pet look-a-like contest, animal obstacle course and more.