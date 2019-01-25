Shopping deals you can't resist

DOWNTOWN EAST

Light up your Friday and weekend nights at the local lifestyle destination, where members and guests can look forward to an exciting line-up of fun evening activities.

This is the first time that electric go-karting will be offered at Begonia, Downtown East's open air carpark, which is suitable for those aged eight and above ($10 per ride, or $8 per ride for NTUC members, Fridays 6pm to 9pm and weekends 2pm to 9pm).

Enjoy free outdoor movie screenings every last Saturday of the month. Tomorrow at 7.30pm, watch Thor: Ragnarok with free popcorn and nachos and cheese provided at the Open Plaza 2 outside D'Marquee.

And over at Wild Wild Wet every Friday and Saturday, 7pm to 9.30pm, there is free admission for members and guests at the Tsunami pool and Kids Zone, for a limited time only.

COURTS

Survive Chinese New Year with Courts' light-hearted No Sweat CNY Cheat Sheet (courts.com.sg/CNYCheatSheet) featuring tips and product recommendations of great deals to help get you and your home get CNY-ready.

Buay tahan (cannot stand) questions about getting married or having kids? Show off your new Samsung 65" Ultra HD 4k Curved Smart TV (usual price $4,899, now $4,311) and siam (escape) the interrogation.

Or spring-clean using a vacuum that can handle both wet and dry surfaces like the Karcher FC5 2-in-1 Floor Cleaner ($598, now $499) so you do not sweep away the luck.

Also available at all Courts stores and online (courts.com.sg) is a range of red products for those looking for a dash of auspiciousness.

Items include the Hunston 3-seater Simulated Leather Sofa and Ottoman ($799, now $359), KitchenAid 4.8L Kitchen Machine - Candy Apple ($1,018, now $699) and New Wotton Director Chair ($139, now $69).

GAIN CITY

Leading smartphone e-brand Honor, belonging to Chinese networking and telecommunications equipment and services company Huawei, has unveiled its latest range of devices at its first showcase event for the year at Marina Bay Sands.

The Honor View20, the award-winning flagship smartphone device, is available in 6/128GB ($699) and 8/256GB ($829).

Get the former version with the PWP Honor Band 4 - a smart band touted to have the most number of features in a sleek case - at only $29 (usual price $59). Or purchase the latter version with the PWP Honor Watch Magic, a trendy smartwatch featuring an HD screen, week-long battery life and 24/7 heart rate monitoring, at only $99 (usual price $199), while stocks last.

Lastly, there is the Honor 10 Lite, an AI-powered 24MP front selfie camera phone that comes in 3/64GB ($288).

They are now available at the Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut, its stores at Marina Square (#03-223/232), Tampines 1 (#B1-09/10) and Ang Mo Kio (8 Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2) as well as www.gaincity.com.

AMK HUB

The spirit of Chinese New Year is in full swing at the shopping mall, with a line-up of activities such as the Lion Dance Performance (Jan 27, Feb 3 and 10, at 3pm, Level 1 main entrance) and the Chinese Festive Drum Performance featuring drummers from Wen Yong Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe (tomorrow, Feb 2 and 9, at 3pm at Level 3).

From now to Feb 3, from 11am to 9pm, check out the Lunar Goodies Fair at Basement 1 Main Atrium Hall, featuring traditional favourites from Bengawan Solo, the popular salted-egg fish skin from Jung's Cookies and the limited-edition Lunar Boar Collectibles from The Singapore Mint.

From now to Feb 4 at Level 1 Open Plaza Entrance, 11am to 9pm, you can liven up your home with buys from the Lunar Festive Floral Fair.

NANDO'S

The fast casual dining food chain is collaborating with local actress Nurul Aini (above, right) to raise awareness and funds for Ain Society through a by-invite-only charity dinner taking place on Sunday, 6pm.

It will be held at the new Nando's at Tampines Mall, where guests can enjoy the signature flamed-grilled PERi-PERi chicken and donate any amount they wish to the not-for-profit organisation.

Nando's Singapore will sponsor 100 per cent of the food cost and match the donations collected dollar-for-dollar, capped at $3,000.

To secure an invite to the event, visit Nurul's Instagram page and leave a comment on her Nando's post by 1pm today, after which she will pick 20 winners.

BLACK GOLD DRINK

Sporting the Healthier Choice logo, the beverage from the local health food brand is packed with the benefits of Black Gold Black Garlic, monk fruit (luo han guo) and wolfberry, is 100 per cent natural, and has no added sugar, preservatives or colouring.

Black Gold selects only fresh and high quality organic garlic - delicately processed through advanced Japanese food technology - which contains 10 times the antioxidant capacity of raw garlic.

Its benefits surpass normal garlic because of its unique fermentation, roasting and oxidisation process. Enjoy the offer price of three 200ml packets for $9.90 at all Unity pharmacies by end-February.

ROYAL UMBRELLA

The No. 1 rice brand in Singapore is having a promotion on its Royal Umbrella Thai Hom Mali 10kg rice, which is now selling for $29.20 (usual price $30.80).

Treat your family to the long-grain rice, which boasts an aromatic and natural fragrance when cooked, and is DNA-tested to ensure it is 100 per cent pure with no adulterants added.

With each bag purchased, you are also promoting sustainable farming, as Royal Umbrella's Sustainability Rice Cultivation Campaign, launched in 2016, aims to improve Thai Hom Mali rice farmers' livelihood and community sustainability.