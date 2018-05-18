Shopping guide

COLD STORAGE

The New Zealand fair returns to supermarket chain Cold Storage from today to May 31, featuring hundreds of products, including healthy snacks, ready-to-eat items, ciders, beers and wines.

Professional private chef Ryan Hong from Channel 5 cooking show Chef For Hire will be holding a cooking demonstration at the event's opening ceremony on Monday at Great World City, using the best produce from New Zealand.

PHOTOS: COLD STORAGE

All New Zealand fair products will be available at all Cold Storage outlets islandwide.

At the Jelita Shopping Centre, Great World City, Causeway Point, Plaza Singapura and Compass One outlets, sample food, wines and ciders before stocking up on your favourite Kiwi snacks and brands.

AIRZONE X COFFEEMIN

PHOTOS: AIRZONE

If Airzone is not your thing, the suspended playground at City Square Mall has launched alternative hangout option Coffeemin.

Located next to Airzone on Level 2, parents can unwind in this cosy corner while keeping an eye on their kids.

The new cafe provides a fun and relaxed environment that offers a free flow of drinks and snacks, an extensive selection of board and video games, and Wi-Fi.

Patrons only need pay for the time spent at Coffeemin.

Prices start at $6.50 and $8.50 per person on weekdays and weekends respectively for the first hour, with a $1 charge for each additional 10-minute block. Patrons can also opt to pay $30 per person to enjoy the space for a full day.

ESSILOR

PHOTOS: ESSILOR SINGAPORE

The French optical brand's new Varilux X Series - with local actor Chen Hanwei as its brand ambassador - aims to reinvent glasses for the near-sighted with today's digitally-focused lifestyles.

Experience sharp, clear and improved vision, with the option of further personalisation using a technology that takes the user's behaviour and posture into consideration.

You also stand to enjoy 60 days of warranty to allow yourself to adapt to the customised prescriptive lens.

The Varilux X Series is now available at major optical shops islandwide, with prices starting from $720.

NOKIA

Finland's HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has unveiled new additions in its portfolio of Android smartphones, including the Nokia 7 plus and Nokia 8110 in 4G.

PHOTOS: HMD GLOBAL

Reloading the legendary Nokia 8110 ($109), this 4G feature phone comes complete with the iconic curved slider design. With a familiar and easy-to-use interface, it features intuitive tactile mechanics, with slide to answer and end calls, as well as a helicopter-style spin on its axis.

The Nokia 7 plus ($599) has a vivid six-inch 18:9 Full HD+ display, making it useful for browsing, social media, gaming and entertainment.

PHOTOS: HMD GLOBAL

The Nokia 7 plus is now available at all M1 shops, Courts, Challenger, Best Denki and selected A-Mobile authorised retailers, and online at Lazada and Handphoneshop.com. The Nokia 8110 will be available end-May.