Shopping guide

GAIN CITY

Stir up your inner foodie with a free flow of halal Malay delicacies such as nasi kukus, seafood mee goreng, ikan masam manis, ayam goreng rempah, sayur lodeh, chap chye and Nonya kueh at the Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut.

This buffet will take place during iftar on the evening of June 3 from 7pm to 9pm.

Prepared by the air-conditioner and consumer electronics retailer's in-house team of chefs, this scrumptious spread awaits you at $15 a person.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.gaincity.com/iftar-buffet or in-store at the Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut.

Every ticket entitles you to two cans of Coca-Cola.

Prior to the buffet, there will be a meet-and-greet with local singers Aisyah Aziz and Sufi Rashid, along with local DJs from Warna and Ria from 4pm to 6pm.

DOWNTOWN EAST

The lifestyle, recreational and entertainment hub has completed its five-year redevelopment plan, and leading up to its 30th anniversary party in November, it is unveiling a slew of new offerings.

The newly refreshed Downtown East consists of Market Square, a 280,000 square feet retail, dining and entertainment area, nature-inspired accommodation D'Resort and expanded water park Wild Wild Wet.

Enjoy KB Raya Fest, halal grocery and food delivery company Kassim Baba's specially curated outdoor festival, from today to Sunday, 12pm to 11pm, at Downtown East's D'Marquee.

You can also experience outdoor fun with Gogreen, Singapore's only Segway distributor, which offers personal mobility devices to explore the natural surroundings in a different way.

It recently launched its first store at Downtown East, home to the world's first and only Segway vending machine that dispenses Segways for purchase and is available 24/7.

HYFLUXSHOP ROADSHOW @ BEDOK MALL

From now to May 29, join homegrown brand HyfluxShop at Bedok Mall to discover new products.

The revolutionary technology behind ELO Water - offered at HyfluxShop - allows a high level of oxygen to exist in a stable form that is said to promote quick absorption by the body, restoring natural balance and enhancing overall well-being.

Radio personalities Glenn Ong and Andre Hoeden from ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show will host the roadshow tomorrow from 1pm to 3pm.

With every $50 spent, shoppers can join the ELO Mega Draw, as well as walk away with exclusive roadshow premium gifts with every $100 spent.

PARAGON

From now to June 3, the shopping mall will be transformed into an immersive Japanese dimension titled Harmony in Perspective.

Look out for the kimono exhibition that showcases kimonos specially flown in from Japan and worn by its people of various ages for different occasions. The highlight is a wedding kimono valued at $35,000.

Shoppers can also look forward to a host of exciting cultural performances, activities, workshops and demonstrations, and those who spend $100 in a single receipt can redeem specially imported masu wooden cups with sake.