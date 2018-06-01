Shopping guide

ALL NATURAL KIDS

Local healthcare importer and distributor De Pure International Pte Ltd's cough medicine by All Natural Kids is a homeopathic fruit-flavoured lozenge that provides temporary relief from cough, sore throat and hoarseness.

The lozenges ($21.90 a pack), which are products of Australia and in the form of lollipops, come in three flavours - raspberry, apple, orange - or a mix of all three ($24.90 a pack).

There are also strawberry-flavoured lozenges that provide temporary relief from travel sickness and are especially popular during this June holiday period, and pineapple-flavoured throat lozenges that relieve sore throat, swollen gum and sore ears.

All Natural Kids' lozenges are available at selected independent pharmacies and health shops, Guardian, Nishino, Kiddy Palace and Mothercare, as well as online at www.depure.com.sg.

CARLSBERG SINGAPORE

The global brewer has launched its latest Carlsberg Smooth Draught Pint featuring a "POP Cap" so you can pop open a draught and enjoy the beer anywhere.

Replacing the traditional bottle cap, the "POP Cap" is an easy-to-open mechanism - simply lift the ring and pull it in a swift motion, doing away with the need for a bottle opener.

The distinctive "pop" is a resounding invitation for you to enjoy the draught's signature silky smooth texture.

Carlsberg is the first beer brand in Singapore to offer this feature for its pint bottles.

The Carlsberg Smooth Draught 325ml bottle is available at selected pubs, bars and restaurants, and the 580ml bottle is available at selected coffee shops and hawker centres.

CARTOON NETWORK

Get animated this June holiday with Cartoon Network's 16-day Animate Your Life festival. The event will transform Gardens by the Bay's Bayfront Plaza into a thriving world of cartoons from now to June 10.

It features activities from the TV channel's popular shows, such as the Powerpuff Girls' giant trampoline ride, a We Bare Bears log ride and inflatable slide into a colourful ball-pit, an Adventure Time maze with best buds Finn and Jake, and a Ben 10 Boot Camp that will have you navigating through a series of exciting obstacle courses.

The festival will be open from 3pm to 9pm on Mondays to Thursdays, and 3pm to 11pm on Fridays to Sundays.

Visitors can purchase same-day tickets ($12.50 for children, $18 for adults) at the entrance or buy them online at www.apactix.com.

And from now to July 1, every full-priced child's ticket includes free entry into the Flower Dome or Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay.

THE SELETAR MALL

Check out the mall's adventure-themed campaign from now to July 1, in conjunction with its third-year anniversary to give shoppers a chance to revel in land, air or sea escapades.

By spending a minimum of $30 on a single receipt, participate in exciting and interactive adventures including conquering the 6m-tall rock wall, gliding along the 18m-long flying fox and navigating the "ocean" in an interactive motion-sensor whirlpool game.

Other activities include the 3rd Anniversary Draw, where you stand to win prizes worth thousands of dollars, such as an Osim uLove massage chair and holiday packages to Bangkok.