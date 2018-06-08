Shopping guide

GAIN CITY

In conjunction with the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia, the air-conditioner and consumer electronics retailer is launching the World Football Fiesta 2018 at the Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut for football enthusiasts on June 16.

The event includes a live screening of the Argentina vs Iceland match ($5 for two) from 8pm to 11pm, Foosball Challenge 2018 (free) from 3pm to 7pm, Sony PlayStation Interactive Zone and a special guest appearance by Albirex Niigata Singapore FC.

After the screening, there will be a lucky draw to win a 40" Sony Internet TV or a trip for two to Moscow for the World Cup final worth $30,000.

Every $100 spent at Gain City entitles you to one lucky draw chance. Register for the Foosball Challenge at gaincity.com/foosballchallenge2018.

PHOTO: TAMPOPO

TAMPOPO

This month, Japanese restaurant Tampopo is offering the authentic, award-winning Tai Fish Ramen ($15.80), considered one of the lowest-calorie ramen in Japan and therefore a healthier choice.

Tai (red snapper) is credited as the best fish for making soup stock, so expect a golden, flavourful broth.

The noodles are thinner than regular ramen, and the toppings include nama-fu, a highly refined wheat gluten that tastes like mochi and pork char siew.

Acclaimed chef Kawase Yuya, who created the recipe and owns a chain of ramen restaurants in Japan, is on tour to promote the dish.

He will be in town from now to June 12.

Tampopo is the only vendor in South-East Asia to collaborate with him, and only 2,000 bowls will be sold exclusively at its outlets at Liang Court and Takashimaya from today.

PHOTO: GRAB

GRAB

From now to June 17, have fun in the heart of Orchard Road without spending a cent at the World of GrabRewards, a first-of-its-kind carnival that lets you try your hand at winning a game of life-sized bowling, balloon darts and other carnival games.

Best of all, no cash is needed as you play with your GrabRewards points.

Entrance to the carnival is free, and you can play each game with just 50 GrabRewards points to earn tokens and redeem prizes. There are plenty of Instagram-worthy spots within the carnival grounds too.

The World of GrabRewards is open from 11am to 9.30pm daily at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza (outside Takashimaya).

PHOTO: SINGAPORE STREET FESTIVAL

SINGAPORE STREET FESTIVAL

The annual event that offers young people the opportunity to showcase their diverse talents in the performing and visual arts, lifestyle trends, fashion, urban sports, entrepreneurship, technology, health, environment and design is back with the theme YOUTHUNIVERSE, focusing on the Global Youth who are multi-potentials and celebrating those filled with dreams and passion.

Held from now till July 8, the line-up consists of Street Art, Academy of Rock performances and Street Football, as well as the Asia Global Belly Dance Competition, Singapore National Kendama Competition and the Singapore & Asia Pacific Yoyo Competition.

The official launch of the Singapore Street Festival 2018 takes place today at Bugis+ Level 2 Atrium at 6pm. It will feature a special performance by Lion City Bboys, who won last year's BOTY SG contest, as well as Emiliano Cyrus, the nine-year-old Wonder Boy.