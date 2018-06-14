Shopping guide

MARINA SQUARE

From tomorrow to June 24, go back in time with The Great Dinosaur Encounter Live Show, showcasing Baby T the friendly Tyrannosaurus Rex and Raptor the Velociraptor. It will be held at the mall's Central Atrium.

The first 20 families in the queue will get to interact with these larger-than-life dinos.

Showtimes are 1pm, 4pm and 7pm Friday to Sunday and 3pm and 7pm Tuesday to Thursday. There is no 1pm show tomorrow. You can also immerse yourself in the world of animatronic dinosaurs like the T-rex, Triceratops, Carnotaurus and more at the same venue.

Don't miss out on the gigantic Dinosaur Eggs and pose for a picture with the adorable Baby T-rex.

LACOSTE

The French fashion brand is creating an exclusive retail experience across a space of 112 sq m at Raffles City Shopping Centre's Level 1 to celebrate its 85th anniversary.

From today to June 24, check out its unique heritage at a free-admission exhibition designed as a tribute to the legendary tennis player and founder René Lacoste.

Interactive areas allow visitors to discover his life story and the evolution of the famous L.12.12 polo shirt through eight decades.

There are interactive workshops such as a craftsmanship area displaying the embroidery know-how, a digital book, and a space showcasing the 85th anniversary capsule collection and the future of French elegance embodied by the Lacoste Paris Polo.

SCIENCE CENTRE SINGAPORE

On June 23, Science Centre Singapore will be holding a first-of-its-kind initiative, Drone Saturday, as part of its mission to engage and educate through hands-on learning.

The scientific institution is running several workshops and activities such as Coding for Drones, where you can learn how to code and autonomously pilot drones ($10 per person).

You can also try your hand at assembling a "ready-to-fly" drone in Build a Drone or get your creative juices flowing in Drone Crafting, where you can design and personalise mini-drones using common art and craft materials. Both workshops are free.

Drone Saturday excludes general admission to Science Centre. To register, e-mail drone_odyssey@science.edu.sg indicating the number of people and name and age of participant(s).

BOSCH

The German home appliance brand has launched the Bosch Unlimited, a breakthrough in the evolution of cordless vacuum cleaners.

It boasts an exchangeable lithium-ion battery pack and quick charger, and allows flexible cleaning of all types of living spaces from floors to ceilings and even furniture and car interiors.

Detaching it into a handheld spot cleaner is also faster than ever - just slide apart and off you go.

The Bosch Unlimited is exclusively available at Courts from now till tomorrow at the special price of $999. Following that, it will be $1,399 when it launches at the Bosch Experience Centre and major electronic stores.