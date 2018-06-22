Shopping guide

GAIN CITY

The local consumer electronics and IT retail chain has partnered leading interior design platform Qanvast for their biggest group buy event, Big Weekends with Gain City and Qanvast.

Spanning three weekends in July, it celebrates Gain City's recently-launched 22,000 sq ft event space and smart home show flats on level four of the Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut.

On top of a lowest price (or your money back) guarantee, shoppers enjoy up to $3,000 worth of event-exclusive vouchers upon registration, including vouchers from iSwitch and Great Eastern.

Gain City will also be launching the latest television sets from LG, Samsung and Sony, and shoppers stand a chance to win an LG, Samsung and Sony home package worth $10,000 each week.

On top of snagging the best deals on home appliances and electronics, shoppers can explore fully equipped four- and five-room smart home show flats, scaled and made to feel like new Housing Board flats.

These show flats give shoppers an opportunity to test the products in action and get an idea of what their home could be like with a smart set-up before purchasing one.

Shoppers will also be able to meet designers from 10 prominent interior firms to discuss their home design and get quotations for free.

Register at bit.ly/bigweekendssignup for Big Weekends with Gain City and Qanvast, which will be held on July 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22 at Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut.

PHOTO: PAULANER SINGAPORE

PAULANER SINGAPORE

The German restaurant and bar kicks off the 2018 Fifa World Cup with an attractive offer for football fans - drink as much as you can for a fixed price.

From now to July 15, customers watching the World Cup at its Clarke Quay outlet will get a free flow of beer and house pours of whisky, vodka, gin and rum if they buy a$38 Free Flow Wristband. It is valid for one match and entitles customers to participate in a lucky draw at the end of the match.

Paulaner is also offering big groups exclusive access to a private room complete with its own television screen and foosball table. It is available with a minimum spend of $388 per match and fits up to 15 people.

Paulaner Singapore Clarke Quay is open from 5pm to 2am Sunday to Tuesday, 5pm to 3am on Wednesday to Friday and 5pm to 4am on Saturday.

PHOTO: SINGTEL

SINGTEL

From now to July 8, the local telco's Singtel Prepaid is giving out free Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) two-piece chicken meals worth $10.80, consisting of two pieces of chicken (including one drumstick or wing), one regular whipped potato and one regular Pepsi.

Simply buy an $8 or $15 hi! SIM Card or top up a minimum of $25 from Singtel shops, Singtel exclusive retailers, authorised Singtel Prepaid retailers and Singtel Prepaid roadshows to enjoy this deal.

You may redeem it by downloading Singtel's hi!App (www.singtel.com/hiapp) and clicking 'hi!Offers' on the 'Rewards' tab within the app. Redemption is valid till July 31.

This promotion is not available at KFC Sentosa, KidZania and Singapore Zoo. Visit bit.ly/singtelfreekfc to find out more.