Shopping guide

COURTS

Courts has unveiled a 2.2m by 2.1m pop-up disposal tank at its Tampines Megastore for customers to drop off their used corded vacuums to do their part for the environment

All appliances will be recycled by an e-waste recycler.

Those who participate in this effort will receive a $100 credit voucher when they buy any Dyson handstick vacuum cleaner, as well as $76 worth of Dyson accessories when they purchase any of the three Dyson V10 models (Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+, Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute, Dyson Cyclone V10 Fluff).

This offer is also online at www.courts.com.sg - customers can use the code 'TRADEVC' to enjoy these promotions.

The disposal tank and the promotion are available till Sunday.

CITY SQUARE MALL X QUAYSIDE ISLE

City Square Mall and Quayside Isle@Sentosa Cove will be hosting a series of adoption drives for more than 70 dogs and cats for the rest of the year with key pet welfare associations.

This initiative is to encourage responsible pet ownership and adoption of all types of pets in Singapore by improving public accessibility between pet welfare groups and potential pet owners.

The adoption drive starts on Sunday, noon to 4pm, at Quayside Isle in collaboration with Action for Singapore Dogs, where around 20 dogs will be up for adoption.

City Square Mall's first drive will take place on Aug 4, 10am to 4pm, in collaboration with Purely Adoptions, where dogs and cats will be up for adoption.

COLD STORAGE

Want to collect a whole set of the contemporary classic Italian brand Sambonet Knives?

From today to Sept 13 for every $10 spent in a single receipt, you can earn a stamp at any Cold Storage outlet.

With every collection of five stamps, you are a step closer to owning the full set of Sambonet Knives, including a stainless steel cleaver, steak knife, large Santoku knife, small Santoku knife, bread knife, cook's knife, utility knife, sharpening steel, bamboo dual-use chopping board and kitchen scissors.

Shoppers can redeem these knives till Sept 20 at Cold Storage outlets islandwide.

ONE FABER GROUP

Leading up to Singapore's 53rd National Day, One Faber Group is rolling out a series of 53-themed promotions across offerings from Faber Peak to Sentosa Island, giving locals and visitors more opportunities to immerse themselves in fun-filled escapades.

Spend a minimum of $53 and stand to win the grand prize of a 6D5N trip for two to Switzerland worth more than $7,000.

Other offers include free admissions to the Sentosa Merlion, Singapore Cable Car and Wings Of Time for guests who are 53 years old.

For shopaholics, selected items are priced $5.30 at FUN Shops and Cable Car Gift Shops.

These promotions are valid till Aug 31.