Shopping guide

GAIN CITY

There's no better way for durian lovers to indulge than at the local electrical appliance and air-conditioner retailer's Gain City Durian Feast 2018 on July 20.

Enjoy a sumptuous spread of the heavenly Mao Shan Wang - as well as a selection of seasonal fruits like mangosteens and rambutans - under the stars and in the cool night breeze of the Gain City Megastore rooftop.

Tickets are priced at $78 for adults and $38 for children aged four to 12, and are available from www.gaincity.com/durianfeast2018 and at Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut and the Ang Mo Kio and Marina Square showrooms.

PLAZA SINGAPURA

Deck yourselves and your little ones in superhero costumes and win attractive prizes worth up to $20,000 at the mall's BabyStar 2018 Contest: Superheroes this year.

It has three categories - Baby (aged six to 18 months), Family Portrait (grandparents are welcome too) and Mom-to-be (expectant mothers).

Register online at http://bit.ly/psbabystar2018 or on-site at Plaza Singapura's Customer Service counter or The Family Lounge at level four by Aug 10. The semi-finals and finals of BabyStar take place on Aug 25 and 26 respectively at Plaza Singapura's main atrium, level one.

NORTHPOINT CITY

Football fanatics can show off their skills in a Human Foosball competition on July 22 from 3pm to 8pm at the mall's South Atrium on Level One, and stand a chance to win prizes worth up to $35,000.

Simply spend a minimum of $20 in a maximum of three receipts and sign up online at www.northpointcity.com.sg by July 19.

Registration is open to all Singapore residents aged 13 and above, and participants are required to form a team of six people, limited to the first 16 teams on a first-come first-served basis.

MUJI

In conjunction with its first anniversary at Plaza Singapura, the Japanese retail company is partnering with Amore Fitness to organise a mass outdoor workout on July 21 at 4pm.

There will be an opening introduction on the MUJI Walker Series, followed by a 60-minute mix workout - inclusive of 30 minutes of Funkblitz and 30 minutes of Zumba - suitable for every fitness level, led by a certified fitness instructor from Amore.

Tickets ($8 per person) are available from mujimassworkoutevent.peatix.com.

Those who want something less physically demanding can check out the guided gallery tour for the upcoming exhibition by Japanese artist Motohiro Tomii titled Composition - Rules Within Objects at Open MUJI Plaza Singapura.

It runs from today to Aug 26, 10am to 10pm. Admission is free.