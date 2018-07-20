Shopping guide

PHOTO: URBAN STREET TEAM

CLARKE QUAY

The World Cup is over, but there's more football this month when Arsenal, Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain arrive for the 2018 International Champions Cup in Singapore.

Fans can get in on the action and catch a glimpse of their favourite players at the House of Football pop-up at Clarke Quay, Singapore's premier nightlife and dining destination.

From today to July 29, activities at Clarke Quay Fountain Square include Freestyle Soccer Performances and a one-on-one or two-on-two challenge to nutmeg your opponent before scoring a goal.

Participants may register at www.urbanstreeteam.com.

Walk-ins for friendly play are also available but subject to availability.

Tickets ($28 to $388) to the 2018 International Champions Cup are available from www.sportshub.com.sg and at the House of Football.

PHOTO: WALK FOR WELLNESS

DOWNTOWN EAST

The Walk For Wellness, an annual fun walk organised by NTUC's U Live community, will take place on July 29 from 8am to 1pm at Downtown East and Pasir Ris Park.

Now in its fifth edition, this event is targeted at those aged 55 years and above as well as their families and friends, and aims to enable seniors to stay active and take charge of their health.

Other activities include a mass K-pop fitness workout, BMI and blood pressure health screenings (8am to noon) and talks on hypertension, cholesterol, diabetes and healthy eating.

Participants can register online at the U Sports portal by Sunday

Registration (for $18 to $25) includes the event T-shirt, a wellness fun pack and a finishing medal.

PHOTO: ONE RAFFLES PLACE

ONE RAFFLES PLACE

The shopping mall joins the celebrations for National Day with activities at the Level 1 Atrium, including a large-scale live calligraphy performance by Japanese artist Nanami Nanasawa from July 24 to 27, noon to 2pm.

Using a large brush and other tools like branches and leaves, she will transform the floor canvas with exquisite calligraphy.

From Aug 6 to 14 at the same venue, there will be an attempt to enter the Singapore Book of Records with more than 300 volunteers forming the largest national flag using around 20,000 erasers.

Witness history being made as the art installation is completed with the final pieces being put in place at noon on Aug 6. It will remain on public display until Aug 14.

PHOTO: FRASERS PROPERTY

FRASERS PROPERTY

This month and next, the malls of Frasers Property are organising events that bring culture, sports and food together.

With a minimum of $30 spent, shoppers can have five minutes of exhilarating playtime at Bedok Point's Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Game Stations.

At Northpoint City, take part at sports booths and Inflatable Soccer Bounce and walk away with a $5 retail/dining voucher.

In partnership with the Health Promotion Board, there will be cooking demonstrations, mall workout sessions and supermarket tours for healthier food options at Waterway Point.

And from now to July 28, put your grocery shopping skills to the test by spending $60 at the mall to take part in the Supermarket Dash challenge to find 10 Healthier Choice items as fast as possible.