Shopping guide

SUBARU

Motor Image Enterprises, the exclusive distributor of Subaru vehicles in Singapore, has launched the Subaru XV 2.0i-S, equipped with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology.

Representing the first full model change since the original Subaru XV was launched in 2012, this new crossover will excite drivers in a multitude of settings, from urban driving to the great outdoors.

It also employs the revolutionary Subaru Global Platform, which will make every drive an experience with heightened levels of confidence, comfort and control. The vehicle also features 2.0-litre Direct Injection Naturally Aspirated Boxer Engine, Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive equipped with X-MODE and enhanced safety features such as Steering Responsive Headlights.

The Subaru XV 2.0i-S is available at the Subaru showrooms at 25, Leng Kee Road and 19, Lorong 8 Toa Payoh.

PHOTOS: COURTS, THE CLEMENTI MALL, THE SELETAR MALL, SUBARU

COURTS SINGAPORE

The leading retailer of home electronics, IT and furniture products kicks off National Day celebrations with its Neighbourhood Sale campaign, with exciting in-store activities, promotions and giveaways of limited edition memorabilia.

From now until Sept 30, walk-in shoppers can enjoy neighbourhood favourites on the 'Yummy Makan Trail' at selected stores across the island on weekends, with complimentary goodies from a traditional ice cream cart, old-school biscuits, and putu piring and muah chee stalls.

You can also look forward to 'Stylo Milo' giveaways from Aug 1, such as 'Chope' tissue packs with any purchase and limited edition recyclable tote bags adorned with uniquely Singaporean lingo such as 'Steady Pom Pi Pi' and 'Huat Ah', available with minimum purchase of $99.

Specially for National Day on Aug 9 only, the first 53 walk-in shoppers into any Courts store will receive a free $53 Courts voucher booklet and limited edition Merlion vinyl figurine with minimum spend of $53, while stocks last.

PHOTOS: COURTS, THE CLEMENTI MALL, THE SELETAR MALL, SUBARU

THE CLEMENTI MALL

With National Day approaching, revel in familiar traditional games of yesteryear in a present-day digital playground.

From 11am to 9pm daily at the Level 3 Main Atrium till Aug 12, shoppers will receive a play pass to the Leap in Time Game Zone, where you can indulge in digital hopscotch, augmented reality spider catching and digital water ring toss with a minimum spend of $40 in a single receipt.

What's more, relax to melodious nostalgic xinyao tunes by the guitar, piano and drum ensembles from Vienna Music School on Aug 4 and 5 at 5pm.

THE SELETAR MALL

A fun and amazing food journey about molecular gastronomy awaits at the shopping mall.

Till Aug 9, from 11am to 9pm, spend a minimum of $30 to enter and explore the wacky science laboratory, Lab of Delights, at the atrium.

There are six zones for shoppers to explore, experiment and sample foods made with different methods of molecular gastronomy, including spherification and flash freezing.

Look out too for weekly activities such as the Dragon's Beard Candy workshop (July 28 and Aug 4 at 2pm and Aug 5 at 5pm) and a pizza-making workshop (Aug 5, 10am), with a minimum spend of $40 at any F&B outlet at The Seletar Mall.