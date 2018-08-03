Shopping guide

SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS

This month, the local media organisation's National Day Special allows readers who subscribe to any SPH newspaper for a year to buy the new Philips SpeedPro Max cordless vacuum cleaner for $399 (usual price $699).

Existing subscribers can also enjoy the same promotional price without renewing their contract. This promotion is available for eight of SPH's main publications - The Straits Times, Lianhe Zaobao, The Business Times, Berita Harian, Tamil Murasu, Shin Min Daily News, Lianhe Wanbao and The New Paper.

TNP readers can visit tnpsub.com/ndp to find out more.

The SPH campaign will run from today till Aug 31.

FRASERS PROPERTY

Check out the week-long National Day Family Carnival from Aug 6 to 12 at Waterway Point, where families and friends can gather at the Village Square to enjoy fun rides and games.

At YewTee Point, adults can relive their childhood days with rousing renditions of familiar xinyao tunes and various nostalgic games, while children can enjoy Singapore-themed events.

These include the Merlion Nanoblock, Singapore Mascot Clay Figure Keychain and Singapore Skyline Tote Bag Painting workshops.

Ride on the Korean Wave at Causeway Point's K-Town, where retailers are offering Korean street food and snacks, Korean cosmetics and fashion till Sunday.

There will also be a Korean Food Festival at Changi City Point's Level 1 Open Plaza.

On Aug 18 and 19, enjoy K-pop dance performances and stage games by Mediacorp's YES 933 from 2pm to 4pm.

ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES

Singapore's first sustainable pop-up bar by the local brewery will be open to the public this weekend, from 7pm to 11pm tonight and tomorrow, and 3pm to 7pm on Sunday.

Stationed at Kult Kafe in Emily Hill, it is made entirely out of materials repurposed from Asia Pacific Breweries such as beer crates and kegs, encouraging customers to consume more sustainably while enjoying a drink.

Visitors can redeem a complimentary bottle of beer at the temporary bar by simply exchanging a recyclable glass or plastic bottle or aluminium drink can.

FORUM THE SHOPPING MALL

From Aug 8, be tickled pink by Dr. Seuss' The Cat In The Hat, as Singapore Repertory Theatre's The Little Company brings back this all-time favourite, now presented in Mandarin.

Redeem a pair of tickets worth $84 with a minimum spend of $200 in a single receipt.

There will also be a Dr. Seuss' The Cat In The Hat Storytime interactive storytelling and dramatisation helmed by Eleanor Tan, exclusively for Hip Kids Club Members tomorrow, 2pm, at the Level 2 playground.

From Aug 17 to 23 at the Basement 1 Atrium, shoppers can also check out the mall's Designer Fair, featuring a beautifully curated mix of 20 local and international talents showcasing their products such as fashion, jewellery, home decorations, handcrafted aromatic products and more.