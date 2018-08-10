Shopping guide

S.E.A. AQUARIUM

From now to Sunday, head to the S.E.A Aquarium at Resorts World Singapore to learn more about Vanda, a zebra shark named after Singapore's national flower, which celebrated its second birthday on National Day.

It was hatched through parthenogenesis, which involves the development of embryos without the fertilisation of eggs.

During the new daily talks, aquarists will share information on sharks, their behaviour and how to care for them.

And visitors can see an underwater flag pass at 3.45pm, among 40,000 marine animals in the Open Ocean Habitat as a salute to Singapore's birthday.

From now till Aug 31, Singapore residents can enjoy discounts on bundled packages such as two adult one-day tickets to S.E.A. Aquarium and the Maritime Experiential Museum as well as two adult one-day tickets to Adventure Cove Waterpark and the Maritime Experiential Museum for $53 (usual price $110 and $108 respectively).

RAFFLES CITY SINGAPORE

In celebration of Mickey Mouse's 90th anniversary and Singapore's 53rd birthday, the shopping mall has collaborated with The Walt Disney Company (South-east Asia) to launch the firstMickey Go Local campaign.

Part of Raffles City Singapore's long-running Arts in the City programme, it features a host of activities, including a public exhibition of 90 Mickey Mouse figurines designed in Singapore style by individuals from all walks of life, including President Halimah Yacob, celebrities JJ Lin and Nathan Hartono, as well as athletes and media personalities.

The uniquely Singapore Mickey Mouse figurines will be displayed from now to Aug 29. Admission is free.

ROBINSONS

The home-grown department store is celebrating its 13th Bedshop Anniversary with the Robinsons Home Fair from today until Aug 19.

Look out for an array of quality beds ($3,099 to $7,499) catered to meet different needs - from luxe comfort to deep-down support for your body. Shoppers can consult the Sleep Experts who will help ensure that you pick the right bed.

Also, make your home a cosy haven with a wide range of furnishings - comfortable bedlinen, innovative cookware and unique decorative items - for the bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and living room.

GIANT

From now to Sunday, try your luck at the sure-win Spin-and-Win event at the hypermarket and retail chain's Giant Tampines, where shoppers can win up to $80,000 in prizes for every $80 spent in-store.

There are also amazing deals , including up to 50 per cent off on selected items and mix-and-match deals going for $5.30 each.

This promotion is valid only at Giant Tampines.