Shopping guide

CAPITALAND

CapitaStar, the real estate company's multi-store, multi-mall rewards programme, has a month-long celebration across 15 CapitaLand malls islandwide.

Till Oct 21, join the inaugural CapitaStar #SuperStarShopper Challenge and be one of 20 to go on a $1,000 shopping spree. The finals will be held at Bugis+ L2 Atrium on Nov 10, where the winner will get $10,000 worth of STAR$. Other prizes include a uLove OSIM massage chair and a Royal Caribbean cruise to Bangkok for two.

Till Oct 28, use 100 STAR$ to enter a lucky draw on the CapitaStar app for a Royal Caribbean four-night Gems of Southeast Asia cruise for two, OSIM uDivine mini massage sofa and a three-night stay at any Ascott, Citadines or Somerset serviced residence in the Asia Pacific.

For more information, visit www.capitaland.com.

CETAPHIL

Relieve itch and redness with the dermatological skincare brand's newly-rebranded Cetaphil PRO AD Derma Skin Restoring Wash ($29.90) and Skin Restoring Moisturizer ($49.90).

Formerly called Cetaphil Restoraderm, it still offers the same trusted formula that delivers high quality care for those with eczema-prone skin.

Cetaphil PRO AD Derma is the ticket to healthier and smoother skin and is the first skincare range with filaggrin technology to hydrate, strengthen and restore the skin barrier function.

Both products are available at all leading retail and hospital pharmacies as well as RedMart.

MALLS OF FRASERS PROPERTY

This month, these shopping malls are inviting shoppers to engage in some food and fun.

Till Oct 21, you can tuck into a wide range of mouth-watering local and international delicacies at the International Food Fair at Waterway Point.

At Yishun, Northpoint City is bringing the beach to the heartlands, offering sandcastle-building and workshops that teach you to use recycled materials to craft toy ships, kites, beach-themed terrariums or beach mats.

Lastly, racing fever has descended upon Bedok Point until Sunday - spend a minimum of $10 and you can participate in a car simulation race to win a $5 digital gift card. The top three winners will take home a Sony 43-inch TV, Xbox One X and GoPro Hero 6 respectively.

MARIGOLD

The homegrown food and beverage company will be holding the Marigold HL Balanced Life Yoga 2018 event at Empress Lawn on Oct 20 from 5pm to encourage its consumers to adopt a healthy and well-balanced lifestyle.

The evening of rejuvenation includes a 90-minute yoga session led by Master Yograttan Dev Kapil, a health talk by the founder of Omhealth Bryan Gan and an outdoor screening of Disney-Pixar's animated hit Coco.

Registration costs $29 per person or $20 per person for groups of five and above. Participants will receive a Marigold HL yoga mat, Skechers Dri-FIT T-shirt and other goodies worth over $150.

Sign up at https://hlbalancedlifeyoga.com.sg.

Registration ends Oct 18.